Qatar Chairs GCC Committee For Police Sports Federation Heads
The Peninsula
The State of Qatar chaired the 11th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) committee for Police sports federation heads, which took place yesterday via videoconferencing. The meeting was presided over by President of the Qatar Police Sports Federation Brig. Khaled Hamad Al Attiyah, while the Qatari delegation was chaired by Vice President of the Qatar Police Sports Federation Lt. Col. sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Thani. The meeting discussed the third GCC police cross-country championship, along with the needs and perceptions related to security awareness in the field of police sports.
