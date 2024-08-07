Downtown Heroes Take On East Bengal In Durand Cup Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Downtown Heroes FC is all set to take on Indian footballing giants East Bengal FC on Wednesday, August 7, in the 133rd Durand Cup match at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The game is set to kick off at 7:00 PM and will be shown on Sony TEN 2 SD TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV. It can also be streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

The Heroes have played two group games thus far, losing one (1-0 against Mohun Bagan Super Giant) and winning the other (2-0 against Indian Air Force FT). Meanwhile, local heavyweights, East Bengal, defeated Indian Air Force 3-1 in their opening game of the 2024 Durand Cup.

The game is crucial for Downtown Heroes as only a win can send them to the next round of the prestigious competition.

Downtown Heroes Potential XI: Umaid Hussain Mugloo, Zahid Yousuf Mir, Redah Atassi, Hyder Yousuf Wani, Mohammad Inam, Aafreen Basharat Parray, Asrar Mushtaq Khan, Shahmeer, Darius Snorton Perwood, Basit Bhat, Calvin Rosario Baretto

