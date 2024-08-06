UAE Weather: More Rainfall Expected Temperatures To Dip To 21°C In Some Areas

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:25 AM

Residents across most parts of the UAE can expect more rain and a dip in temperatures today, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

Areas in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan have in particularly been hit by rains, hail and thunder. Wadis were seen overflowing in some parts as an orange alert was issued for thunderstorms yesterday.

During the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, moderate to heavy rains hit parts of Fujairah. Storm Centre took to its social media to share a video of the same.

As per the NCM's forecast, the weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times towards eastward and southward regions with a probability of rainfall. Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 21°C in some parts of the country. They will reach a high of 46°C in internal areas of the UAE.

The rainy weather is expected to continue until Thursday, August 8, until when the UAE will be affected by the extension of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and its movement towards the country over the surface from the south and upper-level pressure systems from the east, accompanied by the flow of clouds towards the country.

