Itaú Unibanco: Soaring Profits And Strategic Gains In Brazil’S Banking Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Itaú Unibanco reported a net of R$ 10.1 billion ($1.77 billion) in the second quarter of 2024.



This figure represents a 15.2% increase from the previous year. The bank's annualized return on equity reached 22.4%, showing a 1.5 percentage point improvement.



Furthermore, Itaú's adjusted total credit portfolio grew to R$ 1.254 trillion ($220.00 billion), demonstrating an 8.9% annual growth.



The bank's net interest margin rose to R$ 27.665 billion ($4.85 billion), up 6.4% from the previous year.



Notably, net interest income from clients increased by 5.4% to R$ 26.3 billion ($4.61 billion).







Meanwhile, income from market operations surged by 31% to R$ 1.4 billion ($0.25 billion). The bank's non-performing loan ratio decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 2.7%.



This improvement led to a 3.3% decrease in provisions for doubtful accounts, totaling R$ 9.3 billion ($1.63 billion).



Itaú attributes these positive changes to recent favorable credit cycles. The bank's credit costs decreased by 6.7% annually, totaling R$ 8.8 billion ($1.54 billion) for the quarter.



Additionally, revenue from insurance and services grew by 10.4% to R$ 11.33 billion ($1.99 billion).



Non-interest expenses increased by 5.6% year over year, reaching R$ 15.07 billion ($2.64 billion).



These results highlight Itaú' robust financial health and strategic resilience in Brazil's banking sector.



The bank's performance reflects broader stability and growth potential in Latin America's financial landscape.



