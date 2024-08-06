Itaú Unibanco: Soaring Profits And Strategic Gains In Brazil’S Banking Sector
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Itaú Unibanco reported a net profit of R$ 10.1 billion ($1.77 billion) in the second quarter of 2024.
This figure represents a 15.2% increase from the previous year. The bank's annualized return on equity reached 22.4%, showing a 1.5 percentage point improvement.
Furthermore, Itaú's adjusted total credit portfolio grew to R$ 1.254 trillion ($220.00 billion), demonstrating an 8.9% annual growth.
The bank's net interest margin rose to R$ 27.665 billion ($4.85 billion), up 6.4% from the previous year.
Notably, net interest income from clients increased by 5.4% to R$ 26.3 billion ($4.61 billion).
Meanwhile, income from market operations surged by 31% to R$ 1.4 billion ($0.25 billion). The bank's non-performing loan ratio decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 2.7%.
This improvement led to a 3.3% decrease in provisions for doubtful accounts, totaling R$ 9.3 billion ($1.63 billion).
Itaú attributes these positive changes to recent favorable credit cycles. The bank's credit costs decreased by 6.7% annually, totaling R$ 8.8 billion ($1.54 billion) for the quarter.
Additionally, revenue from insurance and services grew by 10.4% to R$ 11.33 billion ($1.99 billion).
Non-interest expenses increased by 5.6% year over year, reaching R$ 15.07 billion ($2.64 billion).
These results highlight Itaú' robust financial health and strategic resilience in Brazil's banking sector.
The bank's performance reflects broader stability and growth potential in Latin America's financial landscape.
Itaú Unibanco: Soaring Profits and Strategic Gains in Brazil's Banking Sector
MENAFN06082024007421016031ID1108524753
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.