Maxim Power Corp. Announces 2024 Second Quarter Financial And Operating Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) announced today the release of and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, accompanying notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) will be available on SEDAR+ and on MAXIM's website on August 6, 2024. All figures reported herein are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

($ in thousands except per share amounts) 2024

2023 2024 2023 Revenue 17,007 - 51,775 - Net income 1,056 5,964 11,543 13,715 Earnings per share – basic 0.02 0.12 0.23 0.27 Earnings per share – diluted 0.02 0.11 0.21 0.24 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 4,287 8,988 20,209 20,719 Total generation – (MWh) 365,666 - 842,197 - Total fuel consumption – (GJ) 3,034,857 961 6,950,517 22,507 Average Alberta market power price ($ per MWh) 45.17 159.79 72.23 150.95 Average realized power price ($ per MWh) 46.51 - 61.48 - Total net debt (net cash) (1) (7,219 ) 36,096 (7,219 ) 36,096 Total assets 434,198 390,009 434,198 390,009 (1) Select financial information was derived from the consolidated financial statements and is prepared in accordance with GAAP, except adjusted Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), which is a non-GAAP measure (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below). Net debt is included in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. Net debt is calculated to include: loans and borrowings (including the convertible loan facility) less unrestricted cash.

OPERATING RESULTS

During the second quarter and first six months of 2024, revenues increased, while Adjusted EBITDA(1) and net income decreased as compared to 2023. Revenue increased primarily due to Milner 2 (“M2”) continuing operations in the second quarter and first six months of 2024, while it was offline in the comparable periods of 2023 due to the non-injury fire that occurred at Milner on September 30, 2022 (“Non-Injury Fire”). Decreases to net income and Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the second quarter and first six months 2024 were primarily due to the cessation of business interruption claims in 2024, partially offset by the net impacts of operations of M2 in 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 during which it was offline due to the Non-Injury Fire. Average realized power prices compared to average market power prices were lower in the first six months of 2024, primarily due to an unplanned outage in January 2024 at M2 coinciding with higher market power prices.

M2 CCGT OPERATIONS

M2 has been experiencing a temporary capability derate of the legacy cooling tower system. In late May 2024, M2 came offline for a planned outage to address routine maintenance items and management took the opportunity to aggressively expedite cleaning efforts on the legacy cooling tower system during the planned outage window. M2 came back on-line during the first half of June, with the temporary capability derate largely restored. As a result, generation from M2 decreased in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2024. Management continues to actively address the remaining derate through corrective measures which has resulted, and will continue to result in, variable plant output during this period until output is fully restored. Management anticipates it will have the capability derate addressed in the third quarter of 2024.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID UPDATE

MAXIM's current normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) program is for the August 31, 2023 to August 30, 2024 period. Under this NCIB, the Corporation may purchase for cancellation up to 2,526,477 common shares of the Corporation. Collectively under this program and as of the date of this press release, the Corporation has repurchased and cancelled 252,176 common shares for $1.1 million at a weighted average price of $4.45 per share. MAXIM's NCIB program is limited to $2.0 million for the 2024 calendar year under the senior credit facility. Any excess is subject to approval from the lenders under the senior credit facility.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management evaluates MAXIM's performance using a variety of measures. Adjusted EBITDA, as discussed below is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered as an alternative to or to be more meaningful than net income of the Corporation, as determined in accordance with GAAP, when assessing MAXIM's financial performance or liquidity. This measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist management and investors in determining the Corporation's approximate operating cash flow before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization and certain other non-recurring income and expenses.

Three months ended

June 30

Six months ended

June 30

($000's) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Measures from Condensed Consolidated Statement

of Operations

Net income 1,056 5,964 11,543 13,715 Income tax expense 15 1,862 3,230 4,142 Finance expense, net 898 1,261 2,242 2,617 Depreciation and amortization 3,635 1,840 7,264 3,849 5,604 10,927 24,279 24,323 Adjustments: Other income, net (2,947 ) (18,565 ) (2,979 ) (38,528 ) Business interruption insurance claim - 16,372 - 34,522 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity swaps 1,373 88 (1,612 ) 88 Share-based compensation 257 166 521 314 Adjusted EBITDA 4,287 8,988 20,209 20,719

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as described above from its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, and adjusts for specific items that are not reflective of the Corporation's underlying operations and excludes other non-cash items.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist management and investors in determining the Corporation's approximate operating cash flows attributable to shareholders before finance expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain other non-recurring or non-cash income and expenses. Financing expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, loss on write-off of asset and impairment charges are excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, as they do not represent cash expenditures that are directly affected by operations. Management believes that presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors and shareholders as it assists in the evaluation of performance trends. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare financial results among reporting periods and to evaluate MAXIM's operating performance and ability to generate funds from operating activities.

In calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter and first six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 management excluded certain non-cash and non-recurring transactions. In both 2024 and 2023, Adjusted EBITDA excluded unrealized gains or losses on commodity swaps, share-based compensation and all items of other income and expense except for business interruption insurance as it reflects a portion of earnings that would have been earned if M2 was operational.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada's largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 300 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q4, 2023. MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation project and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol“MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at For further information please contact:

Bob Emmott, President and CEO, (403) 263-3021

Kyle Mitton, CFO and Vice President, Corporate Development, (403) 263-3021

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to MAXIM's plans and other aspects of MAXIM's anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend", "may", "would", "could" or "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, among other things, expected timing of repairs to M2 cooling tower system and related impact to operations.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analysis made by MAXIM in light of our experience and MAXIM's perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors MAXIM believes appropriate under the circumstances.

MAXIM's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that MAXIM will derive there from. Risk factors include that MAXIM may not generate full MW capacity from the CCGT expansion of M2. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect MAXIM's business, operations or financial results are included in the reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to MAXIM's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, which may be accessed on MAXIM's SEDAR+ profile at These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and MAXIM disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.