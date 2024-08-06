It's SG59! Snag Deals On Singapore's Finest On Ishopchangi Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2024 - From 1 to 31 August 2024, travellers and non-travellers can join in the celebration of Singapore's 59th Birthday with exclusive offers and discounts on local brands spanning homegrown fashion, artisan fragrances, and mouthwatering Singaporean snacks on iShopChangi. Uncover hidden gems and indulge in the distinct flavours of Singapore through curated selections of electronics, beauty products, fashion, and exclusives. Also, elevate your gifting with personalised wrapping services and expedite your delights with On-Demand Delivery. But that's not all! Snag a designer reusable grocery bag-created in collaboration with local designer Wheniwasfour-or free spirits in collaboration with Compendium Spirits. Plus, don't miss the chance to win big with the Otter Treasure Hunt!





Snag Deals on Singapore's Finest on iShopChangi!

Celebrate Local Brands this August



Throughout August, immerse yourself in Singapore's 59th National Day festivities and #GoLocal with fantastic savings of up to 59% off on local must-haves. From the artisanal scents of Singapore Memories to the innovative skincare solutions by Dr. Ora , Blé de Fonty , HEURE , ést , and more, cart out exceptional finds from premium Singaporean brands.



Ready to shop till you drop? Grab these exclusive promo codes below



8.8 Flash Sale (Non-Travellers Only)

From 1 August - 11 August 2024

Code

Description

NDP12

12% off* with no min. spend, capped at S$59

National Day Sale (Non-Travellers Only)

From 12 August - 31 August 2024

Code

Description

NDP20

20% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$180

National Day Sale (Travellers Only)

From 1 August - 31 August 2024

Code

Description

SG12

12% off* min. spend S$150, capped at S$80



*T&Cs applyRadiance-Enhancing Wellness PicksUnlock the secrets to perpetual radiance and vigour with Dr. Ora's Traveler Kit Bundle . Perfect for maintaining your radiance wherever your adventures take you, grab this glow-getting kit for just S$60.64 after a 20% discount, and get a free tumbler to keep your glow on the move.Renowned for its award-winning, Science-backed liquid collagen drinks that blend effectiveness with refreshing flavours, get your hands on the [Bundle of 3] Kinohimitsu Collagen Diamond 10's . At just S$93, thanks to a 44% discount, rejuvenate your skin's youthful bounce with this premium elixir that packs a powerful punch with 5300mg of Collagen Peptide.Fashion Finds for Sophisticated StylesKnown for crafting luxurious, timeless handbags with butter-soft leathers and exotic skins for modern women, make a statement with LING WU's Roll 26 Corrugated Biscuit Clutch , now at a stylish price of S$428.Embrace your inner fashionista by accessorising with the GNOME & BOW Dryna Crossbody Sling Handbag . Available for just S$349 after a chic 22% discount, add a touch of class while celebrating a local designer bag label inspired by storybook adventures.Glow-on-the-Go EssentialsFirm, revitalise, and even out your skin tone for a luminous complexion with Blé de Fonty's Firming & Moisturising Night Beauty Pearls . Lather yourself in this premium serum from a brand that has been delivering quality and innovation since the 1970s for just S$44.25, boasting a 25% discount.For those who cherish unique fragrances , fill your home with the verdant lushness and spirit of the Garden City with Red Dot by Singapore Memories , offering an aromatic experience inspired by Singapore itself, available at a celebratory price of S$21.80.Wind down your day with the Powder Shampoo's Relaxing Night Body Foam Wash , priced at just S$28.80, marked down by 10%. Crafted with Butterfly Pea Flower, Lavender, and Chamomile, enjoy The Powder Shampoo's 100% nature-derived formulation.Local Flavours GaloreAmp up your munchies with the IRVINS Singapore-themed Classic Box , a tasty tribute to Singapore's iconic skyline. For just S$19.90, dig into local faves like Salted Egg Fish Skin and Potato Chips, plus their spicy counterparts-Hot Boom Spicy Salted Egg Fish Skin and Potato Chips-that have taken the world by storm.For a crunch that's off the charts, grab Shermay's Keropok Packet All In One Party Set. Dive into three sets of crackers, all for S$87.52, to have a taste of local flavours and recipes that have stood the test of time.That's not all! Celebrate National Day in style with iShopChangi's exclusive gift-wrapping service *, featuring a selection of elegant gift boxes to add a sophisticated touch to your gifts. Plus, enjoy the convenience of rapid On-Demand Delivery -order by 6PM (Monday - Saturday) and receive your items within just 4 hours, ensuring your celebrations are as splendid and stress-free as possible.iShopChangi's websiteThis National Day is not only about snapping up exceptional deals on iShopChangi for both travellers and non-travellers! Shop your favourites and spend a minimum of S$300 to receive an exclusively designed reusable grocery bag by local artist Wheniwasfour.Adding a dash of local flavour to your purchases, iShopChangi partners with Compendium Spirits to offer a delightful twist for non-travellers. With any spend on wines and spirits from 1 to 11 August, you can redeem a complimentary Ah Ma cocktail from one of their outlets (either at Jewel or Boat Quay). Redemption period lasts till 31 August.But wait, there's more!From 5 to 8 August, join the quest to spot the correct number of hidden otters on the iShopChangi website and DM us at Instagram @iShopChangi. Sharpen your eyes-59 sharp spotters will earn S$59 in iShopChangi credits each.Ready, set, search-may the best otter enthusiast win!There's more for newcomers! For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase.Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre .Travelling around the world? Enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility by shopping up to 30 days in advance and as close as 12 hours before your flight. Collect your order at the various Departure and Arrival Collection Centres. Alternatively, have it conveniently delivered to a local residential address for free with a minimum spend of S$59; an S$8 delivery fee applies for orders below S$59.#iShopChangiThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.iShopChangi iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport's promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.