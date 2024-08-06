Food Expo Kicks Off Next Week With Four Thematic Days To Explore Infinite Lifestyle Possibilities



HONG KONG, Aug 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the

HKTDC Food Expo ,

HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo , and

HKTDC Home Delights Expo

will run from 15 to19 August at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The

Food Expo PRO

and the

Hong Kong International Tea Fair will take place from 15 to17 August at the same venue. More than 1,840 exhibitors will attend the five fairs, providing a one-stop sourcing and shopping destination for trade buyers and the public to enjoy global cuisines, tea and lifestyle products. Additionally, the

International Conference of the

Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM)

will be held on 15-16 August. Organised by the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA) together with the HKTDC and ten scientific research institutions, the conference will share the latest industry insights and foster the development of Chinese medicine. Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director , unveiled the key highlights of the August events at a press conference today and said:“The Food Expo has been a major event in town for more than 30 years and this year, we have introduced four thematic themes across the fairs, each bringing an exciting experience to consumers who enjoy gourmet food, healthy living, and quality home products This year's exhibitors have gone all out to bring a wider variety of products and engaging activities, to encourage local consumption.” Food Expo PRO –

Create and connect with food

b usiness

o pportunities

(15-17 August) The 2nd

Food Expo PRO

is open to trade buyers on the first two days, and to the public as well on the last day (17 August). This year, Food Expo PRO welcomes exhibitors from 26 countries and regions who will showcase the newest food trends, services and technology from around the world. Featuring 20 pavilions from neighbouring countries, including Japan and Korea, ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, countries further afield such as Mexico and Poland, and Mainland China's diverse provinces including Fujian, Guizhou, Hunan, Sichuan, Zhejiang. Beyond ready meals and local delicacies, the Food Science and Technology zone

will present alternative and future food products, such as vegan health-preserving poached eggs, personalised 3D food products and cooking machines from local exhibitors. These include lactose-free black sesame paste from Singapore as a substitute for chocolate sauce, low-glycaemic index functional flour from Thailand and ready-to-eat rice made from egg white with nearly zero calories. The Food Tech Symposium

will feature two sessions with the Hong Kong Food Professionals Association, Hong Kong Food Innovation & Technology Hub, the Department of Food Science and Nutrition of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, discussing food innovation and technology trends alongside food tech start-ups. Topics will include the latest food packaging and refrigeration technology and applications in ready meals, innovative scientific research and recipes, including personal dietary needs analysis by AI, creating special meals by 3D food printing. In line with the growing interest in Halal food, this year's fair will indicate the Halal food and beverage

label facilitate buyers easier sourcing. More than 90 exhibitors will showcase a diverse range of worldwide Halal food products at Food Expo PRO and Food Expo. Besides fried seaweed from Thailand and coffee from Indonesia, the fairs will introduce Halal food products from other countries. These include sea bream from Japan, instant vermicelli from Korea, agave cactus nectar from Mexico, and products from Mainland China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. A seminar with the CEO of the Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC) of Malaysia will discuss the opportunities and challenges of the Halal food market. Other topics will include optimising Halal food production and supply chains, food certification, monitoring and regulation, the introduction of a scientific verification process within Hong Kong's existing Halal certification framework, and Hong Kong's role in facilitating and promoting the development of the Halal food trade. Hong Kong International Tea Fair - Taste the world's most famous teas

(15-17 August) The 15th

Hong Kong International Tea Fair , also open to trade buyers on the first two days of the fair, and to the public on last day of the fair (17 August), will feature four pavilions: Sri Lanka, Fujian, Hunan, and the first-ever pavilion by the Hong Kong and Kowloon Tea Trade Merchants Association. Attendees can taste local organic teas from Hong Kong's Kadoorie Farm & Botanic Garden, Wuyi Rock Tea from Fujian, Purple Tea from Kenya and Hadong Black Tea from Korea while exploring speciality tea wares. This year's fair will see the Chinese Tea Culture International Exchange Association hosting the inaugural Hong Kong International Tea Culture Forum . Under the theme“Bridging Cultures and Embracing the World with Tea”, international tea culture experts and scholars from Mainland China, Australia and Malaysia will gather to discuss the global development of the tea industry along with its history and heritage. Also new this year is the inaugural

International Tea Space Design Competition 2024 , which is organised by the Teaism Alliance Hong Kong. Shortlisted designs for tea spaces will be showcased during the Tea Fair giving the public an opportunity to vote for their favourites. Another highlight of the fair is the Hong Kong International Tea Fair Tea Competition 2024

which will award champion, 1st

runner up, 2nd

runner up places and“The Best Aroma Award”, and“The Best Taste Award” to teas selected in a blind tasting by professional tea judges. Free tasting will be available in the morning of the public day on 17 August. Other activities include the

International KamCha Competition – HK Milk Tea Final (HK Region) , seminars, tea tasting sessions and tea art performances. The Food Expo PRO and the Tea Fair are expecting 110 missions representing 6,000 trade buyers from 26 countries and regions. The two fairs will operate under the hybrid model EXHIBITION+, allowing global food and tea buyers to connect through physical and online platforms. Click2Match, a smart business matching platform, will facilitate online meetings from 8-24 August. Scan2Match enables buyers to scan unique QR codes using the HKTDC Marketplace app to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information, and chat online during or after the exhibition. Food Expo – To taste the world and bring a new experience to your taste buds

(15-19 August) The 34th

Food Expo , from 15 August to 19 August, gives the public an opportunity to taste the world's finest cuisines and delicacies. The

Gourmet Zone

features a stunning seven thematic zones showcasing delicacies like foie gras in French red wine, New Zealand imperial salmon, Greek yoghurts with fruit, 100% Blue Mountain coffee, Japanese Ise vinegar, Thai dried mango, Australian wild blacklip abalone in brown braising sauce, and more. The

Premium Food Zone

features more than 30 renowned brands, including Chewy, CHOYA, Han Yin Hong, Kee Wah Bakery, Maxims, Nissin, On Kee, Original Taste Home Crafts, Tai Pan, Wing Wah and more, offering the latest products such as

the 35th

Anniversary edition of Tai Pan Snowy Mooncake, CHOYA Umeshu Gold Edition and more. 13 Star Chef will have cooking demonstrations

at the fair, featuring

Menex

Cheung , Executive Chef of China Tang;

L i

Yuet F a at , Executive Chef of Ming Court (Cordis Hong Kong);

Lai Wei Hung , Founder of Hung's Delicacies and Master Hung;

Sandy Keung , Executive Chef of TABLE by Sandy Keung;

Elaine Ma , recipe author; and

Marco Antonio Li Voti , Chef de Cuisine of Sabatini Ristorante Italiano (IFC) and more. Media veteran Jacky Chan

will host the Chef's Dialogue on 17 August, featuring three renowned Hong Kong chefs sharing their cooking and dining tips and culinary secrets with food demonstrations on the same day. Additionally, the fair will offer seminars, talks, wine-tasting workshops, food-related demonstrations and performances, providing a comprehensive culinary experience. Beauty & Wellness

Expo

–

Discover the beauty of nature and pamper your mind, body and spirit

(15-19 August) The 8th

Beauty & Wellness Expo

will showcase quality products, including popular home-use beauty devices, skincare brands, hair care products, health supplements, and more. Visitors can enjoy free on-site haircuts and head, shoulder, and neck massage services on first come, first served basis. This year's new Body Mind Spirit Zone

will offer an oasis for busy city dwellers. Hong Kong Association of Flower Arranging Societies will present over 30 exquisite floral art pieces under the theme“Blossoms - Delights”, along with floral art workshops and demonstrations for the public. They can also join experiential activities such as aromatherapy, singing bowls, art therapy, painting and perfumery that relieve stress and enhance their physical and mental health through diversified guidance. The Beauty & Wellness Expo is also proud to have the continued support of

T he Federation of Beauty Industry (H.K.), the Hong Kong Hair & Beauty Merchants Association, the International Beauty & Health General Union, The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong , and

Hong Kong China Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness Limited . Home Delights Expo –

Elevate living vibes through innovation ( 15-19 August) Celebrating its 10th

year, the

Home Delights Expo

returns to showcase products and services designed to enhance the quality of life. Buyers and visitors can discover massage chairs, smart home technology, stylish homeware, bedding, furniture, and interior design services. The

Avenue of Delights

features 30 exhibitors including German Pool, Giormani, LAURASTAR, Osim, Tiger, Towngas, ZWILLING JA Henckels. The

Creative Corner

will spotlight innovative young start-ups offering unique products, such as carved aromastones, hand-drawn wall plaquesand customised street sign stands. Four new themes featuring daily activities and product promotions For the first time, HKTDC has introduced four new cross-fair theme days featuring curated activities and product promotions: “Delights Across Mainland China”

(15 August) - On the first day of the exhibition visitors will be introduced to famous dishes from Mainland China, such as the“Delicious Sichuan” Sichuan cuisine promotion, Jiangsu cuisine promotion, and a tasting of Inner Mongolian mutton paired with wine. Exhibitors will also showcase gold label Fo Tiao Qiang from Guangdong, pork knuckles in ginger vinegar stew, and, a Hong Kong favourite, sauerkraut fish fillet. Visitors will also be able to find quality agricultural products from Mainland China, such as Luochuan apples from Shaanxi, the home of apples and sweet corn grown at high altitude in the Qinba Mountains of Sichuan. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Mainland China and some mainland provinces and cities will also bring their local products for promotion. “ Happy Friday ”

(16 August) – The event features award-winning mixologists showcasing their skills in non-alcoholic beverage preparation. Additionally, there will be wine tasting workshops, master chef plating demonstrations, rope skipping performance, and numerous photo opportunities. A number of exhibitors in the Gourmet Zone will be offering special prices for sake tasting, including Wine Spirit Limited's limited HK$1 Daiginjo tasting, draft beer crafted by Hong Kong's first Master Brewer and the award winning Japanese Umeshu, keeping visitors entertained and celebrating all day Friday. “Japan & Korea Express”

(17 August) – Visitors can immerse themselves in the latest Japanese and Korean food and lifestyle trends by experiencing live demonstrations of Korean kimchi-making and makeup tips sharing, witnessing the artistry of taekwondo and traditional Japanese kimono dances, and enjoying the energy of Korean dance performances. Culinary delights include the award-winning Japanese croissant Taiyaki, recipient of the 2023 Japan Food Selection Grand Prix, Korean Makgeolli rice wine, raw king crab legs and other local delicacies. Japanese and Korean household products will also include home use beauty gadgets, cold-pressure slow-grinding juicers, and more. “Wellness Weekend”

(17-18 August) – Visitors have the opportunity to embrace a balanced lifestyle over the weekend by attending a series of workshops and seminars, including sessions on healthy tea brewing, food waste management, wood colour painting, cloisonné enamel perfume bottle workshops, and a talk on urban disease prevention and treatment by doctors. There will also be a special performance by an award-winning young latte artist. Visitors can see and try health and well-being products, including Taiwan's ready-to-eat low-fat and calorie-control meal packs, Thai ketogenic slimming coffee, sleep-aid oils using ancient recipes, and massage chairs. ICMCM – Discussion on

industry-university-research collaboration and clinical research on traditional medicine

(15-16 August) The Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA) is partnering with the HKTDC, and ten scientific research institutions to present at the latest

International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products (ICMCM) . Themed " The Industry-University-Research Collaboration and Clinical Research on Traditional Medicine ", this conference offers valuable Chinese medicine insights and information. 17 keynote speakers will discuss development trends, scientific research achievements, successful experiences, regulations, and the outlook of Chinese medicine and health products in connection to the“Belt and Road” initiative. The hybrid format of the conference aims to foster the exchange of ideas among speakers and participants, and registered Chinese medicine practitioners in Hong Kong who can apply for Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits. Lucky draw and

various special offers The fairs will feature daily lucky draws with an impressive prize pool worth HK$500,000. Prizes include kitchenware, furniture, beauty products and treatments, gourmet food, and health products etc. Visitors can enter the lucky draw by spending HK$200 or more on a single receipt, with a maximum of five entries per receipt at at the fairs. The

Smart Bidding

sessions will also be available, allowing visitors to bid for their favourite products starting from 90% discount. The HKTDC's

“August Happy Buy”

promotional website will continue to provide the latest shopping information, including flash sales, limited offers and over 130 shopping coupons designed to enhance visitors' Hong Kong shopping spree. Physical ticket sales for the August exhibitions will not be available at the fairground. E-tickets can be purchased in advance through e-Payment Sponsor BoC Pay, offering a 10% discount on ticket purchases and discounts of up to HK$100 on purchases at the fairgrounds, or through AlipayHK's“Movies/Tickets” and Alipay's“Exhibition Tickets” applet. Designated number of ticket purchasers will receive a HK$2 discount and a complimentary HK$10 mooncake or fairground cash coupon. Visitors can also purchase tickets at the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, all 7-11 and Circle K convenience stores, and via the Octopus App or use their AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission instantly at the toll booths set up at the fair entrance. The HKTDC has also extended the discounted morning and night admission tickets for the public on designated dates. Photo download:

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host a series of events from 15 to 19 August, including the

34th

Food Expo, the 8th

Beauty & Wellness Expo, the 10th

Home Delights Expo, the 2nd

Food Expo PRO , and

the 15th

Hong Kong International Tea Fair.

The five exhibitions and the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM) will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Sophia Chong , HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, revealed the key highlights of these events at the press conference today The

F ood Expo PRO helps industry players discover new opportunities, identify future industry trends, and experience the latest food ingredients, technologies and services. A key highlight will be the Food Science & Technology zone, which will showcase a series of innovations that will lead the future of food and beverage development, such as the Thai Pavilion's presentation of low glycemic index functional flour and protein-based ready-to-eat rice with almost zero calories The

Hong Kong International Tea Fair

will showcase top-quality teas and speciality tea wares worldwide including local organic teas from the Kadoorie Farm & Botanic Garden The

Food Expo bring together the world's culinary specialities, with the Premium Food Zone featuring renowned and quality brands s, and the Gourmet Zone offering fine food and wine that will satisfy the taste buds of every food lover TAt the

Beauty & Wellness Expo, there will be a new Body Mind Spirit Zone inviting visitors to embark on a wellness journey for the body, mind and soul. The Hong Kong Association of Flower Arranging Societies will display exquisite floral artworks under the theme of“Blossoms - Delights”, and offer experiential activities such as aromatherapy, singing bowls, art therapy, painting, perfume, and more The 10th

Home Delights Expo , which coincides with the 50th Anniversary of Peanuts (Beagle Scouts), and features the“Home Delights Expo 10th Edition Celebration Special: Snoopy Hide & Seek” promotion, inviting visitors to celebrate with Snoopy and friends. By taking snapshots with designated characters at the venue, visitors can redeem special edition homeware Opening dates and times of the exhibitions: Date HKTDC Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair

Open to trade buyers only: 15-16 August (Thursday to Friday)

Open to trade buyers and public: 17 August (Saturday) HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo

15-19 August (Thursday to Monday) International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products

15-16 August (Thursday to Friday) Time HKTDC Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair

15-16 August: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

17 August: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo

15-18 August: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

19 August: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Venue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai Admission - HKTDC Food Expo Public Hall, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo

2024 : HK$30 per person (Ticketholders can pay a top-up fee of HK$10 for admission to the Gourmet Zone on the same day) - HKTDC Food Expo Public Hall and Gourmet Zone, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo 2024 pre-sale

combo tickets: HK$36 per person* *HK$36 per person during the pre-sale period from 1 to 14 August and HK$40 per person from 15 to 19 August. (Tickets are available for pre-sale and walk-in at all 7-Eleven and Circle K convenience stores for HK$36 per person.) Remarks: Holders of 17 August single ticket & combo ticket can visit the Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair - Morning admission tickets

(entry before noon on 15, 16 and 19 August, Thursday, Friday and Monday): HK$10 (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only) - Night admission tickets

(entry after 6:00 pm on 15, 16, 17 and 18 August, Thursday to Sunday): HK$10 (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only) - Concessionary price for persons with disabilities : HK$10 (top-up fee for the Gourmet Zone on the same day is HK$10) Note: Persons with disabilities need to present a“Registration Card for Persons with Disabilities”, issued by the Labour and Welfare Bureau (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only) - Tourist tickets:

HK$20 (HK$30 including admission to the Gourmet Zone) Note: Tourists need to present valid travel documents at the fairground to purchase tickets. - Free admission is available for children aged three and under and senior citizens aged 65 or above (presenting valid age proof). Tickets E-tickets are available for sale at BoC Pay (e-payment sponsor), AlipayHK and Alipay, the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, all 7-11 and Circle K convenience stores, and via the Octopus App. HKTDC Food Expo PRO HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair HKTDC Food Expo HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo HKTDC Home Delights Expo The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM)

August Happy Buy website Media Enquiries Ogilvy P ublic Relations : HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department: Cynthia Sit (852) 9425 4547

... Frankie Leung (852) 2584 4298

... Leanne Pok (852) 9379 9694

... Clayton Lauw (852) 2584 4472

... Media Room :

About HKTDC The

Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)

is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50

offices

globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises

international exhibitions ,

conferences

and

business missions

to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via

research reports

and

digital news channels .



