Jordan King Discusses Mideast De-Escalation With France, Italy, Canada

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Jordan's King Abdullah II held phone calls on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron, in addition to the prime ministers of Italy and Canada, Giorgia Meloni and Justin Trudeau, respectively, which focused on global efforts towards regional "de-escalation."

In his talks with the three international leaders, the Jordanian king warned of the "danger of a regional expansion of the conflict, "urging the need to bolster efforts aiming to "safeguard security and stability in the region," state-run Petra news agency reported.

He underlined the necessity of a political solution to the Middle East conflict, one that sees the formation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on 1967 border lines, PETRA added. (end)

