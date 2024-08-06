Oman, UK Discuss Latest Developments, Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- British Prime Keir Starmer received on Tuesday Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, at Downing Street in the British capital, London.

During the meeting, Starmer stressed the importance of calm and restraint in the region, the necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the return of the hostages, and an increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians in the Strip.

The two leaders agreed on the need to reach a two-state solution within the framework of the peace process.

The British Prime Minister praised the historical relations between the United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman, noting the special friendship between the two countries that has extended for more than 400 years.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and broad areas of cooperation between them, including defense, security and trade, and expressed their aspiration to strengthen them and work closely together in the future. (end)

