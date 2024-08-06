Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Governor As VP

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (KUNA) - Current Vice President and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the upcoming elections, after the party officially nominated her as the democratic candidate.

Harris posted on (X) saying that she is proud to have asked Tim Walz to be her running mate. She continued to say that "as a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his, and it is great to have him on the team".

The former geography teacher, Walz is currently in his second term as Minnesota governor, he also served 12 years in congress, and served in the Army National Guard.

Harris picked Walz for his executive experience and leadership on issues that the campaign also hopes to focus on, including child tax credits, gun safety and abortion rights, according to sources close to the campaign who were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly.

They also pointed to his Midwest background, which could help appeal to key voters, and ability to be an effective messenger against the Trump-Vance ticket.

Harris is preparing to embark on a seven-state campaign with her VP, where they will be travelling to seven swing states, in hopes of securing most votes, which will propel her to the high ground.

The Political and Public Opinion Polling (IPSOS) showed that, as of Monday, that Harris is leading the polls by a margin of one percent, in a 43 percent support against the Republican candidate Donald Trump's 42 percent support.

The democrats are set to hold the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago, Illinois, on the 19th until the 22nd of August. (end)

