RH Privé Unveils Two Of The World's Most Desirable Luxury Penthouses In Costa Del Sol

RH Privé , the leading developer of eco luxury homes on the Costa del Sol, has called on the acclaimed design studio Pininfarina for an exclusive conceptual interior design project. With designs of some of the most iconic sports cars in the automotive history and outstanding architectural projects such as the majestic ICONIC tower in Dubai in his charge, this collaboration aims to further enhance the exclusivity and luxury of the developer's most exclusive development: Carat Sky Villas.

The penthouses are currently under construction, with delivery expected by the end of the year. In their initial conceptualization, the orientation of each dwelling has played a fundamental role, one 'floating on the sea' and the other 'immersed in the mountains'. Each penthouse has been designed based on a well-differentiated conceptual theme: the first incorporates nautical motifs and the second is inspired by different wood textures, with the intention of integrating nature into the home.

“We are proud to partner with Pininfarina. Our union has allowed us not only to align our values, but also to share experiences, ideas and cultures to result in the project of two exclusive penthouses, unique in Spain”, says Guillermo Rodríguez, CEO of RH Privé.

Carat Sky Villas: a unique experience with sustainability as its core

Both penthouses belong to Carat Sky Villas and are strategically located in the majestic enclave of Reserva del Higuerón, where residents can enjoy the best views of the Mediterranean Sea from the Costa del Sol, as well as large open garden spaces alligned with nature.

Talking about sustainability, Carat Sky Villas stands out for its water saving system based on the reuse of rainwater, decalcification and hydro-efficient taps. It also stands out for its maximum energy efficiency model based on an aerothermal system, individual ventilation and the use of large windows to make the most of natural light. Besides, apart from recycling 70% of the construction materials, RH Privé guarantees respect for the biodiversity of the environment by planting native species in the landscaping design and reforesting the area surrounding the development.

In addition, the homes will benefit from the installation of the latest technology on the market, with a domotic system that allows the control of lighting, access and air conditioning, among many other functions, being able to control everything remotely at any time.

Interior design philosophy and superb amenities

In the heart of these penthouses, borders do not exist, overcoming limits and creating spaces for unique moments. The Sea plays a fundamental role in the design of the spaces. The floors are oriented towards the sea, creating spaces flooded with natural light and offering unforgettable sunsets. Thanks to the large windows, the line between indoors and outdoors is blurred, accentuating the sensation of floating above the sea provided by the infinity pool.

Carat's welcomes you to the community in which only a select few can live. An excellent wellness area consisting of a salt cave, massage room, hammam, sauna and an indoor heated pool that completes the spa area. For the sportiest Carat offers a luxury gym equipped with Technogym machines, featuring its exclusive Christian Dior equipment. Owners can also enjoy the cinema room, a coworking area with sea views and an outdoor space consisting of an infinity pool, pool bar and solarium. But that's not all, as the promotion will feature a 5-star concierge service, allowing owners to forget about tedious chores.

About RH Privé

RH Privé is the leading real estate promoter in sustainable luxury development in Spain. After more than 30 years of success in Reserva del Higuerón, in the heart of Costa del Sol, the figures speak for themselves: more than 500 homes delivered, more than 200 under construction and more than 160 recently launched on the market. Always committed to eco-luxury development, each construction enjoys the unique stamp of RH Privé under ESG criteria. With a future full of new projects and ambitions, sustainability plays and will play a key role at the heart of the company.

