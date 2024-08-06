Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Bahrain Meets With Qatar's Ambassador
QNA
Manama: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, met on Tuesday, with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bahrain, HE Sultan bin Ali Al Khater.
The meeting discussed cooperation ties between the two countries.
