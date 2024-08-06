Army Chief, Malaysian Defence Forces Chief Discuss Military Coopearation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday met with Malaysian Chief of Defence Forces General Mohammad Ab Rahman, and his accompanying delegation, over aspects of cooperation and coordination in different military fields.

During the meeting, held at Huneiti's office at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), the two sides went over the latest regional and international developments in a way that serves the interests of the of both countries, according to a JAF statement.



They also reviewed various plans aimed at increasing cooperation through agreements, exercises, and military courses, to develop and positively contribute to improving these defence systems.

For his part, Rahman stressed the "deep-rooted" relations between the two countries, praising the key role of the Kingdom in combating terrorism and extremism, and in boosting security and stability in the region.

Huneiti and the visiting delegation, in the presence of several senior JAF officers, listened to military briefings that showcased the processes of development within JAF to cope with the nature of developments in the region at various levels.



