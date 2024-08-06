King, In Call With Biden, Stresses Importance Of De-Escalation In Region

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah, in a phone call received from US President Joe Biden on Monday, stressed the need for de-escalation in the region and establishing comprehensive calm to prevent a regional war.



His Majesty said that reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire to end the catastrophe in Gaza is the immediate step that must be fully implemented to safeguard regional security and prevent further war and conflict, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King called for ceasing all escalatory measures, as well as respecting and implementing international law according to unified standards.

His Majesty warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians, as well as unilateral Israeli measures that undermine the prospects of peace and target the historical and legal status quo of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, which may fuel violence in the region, the statement said.

The King reaffirmed the important role of the United States in stopping the war in Gaza and reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire, as well as creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

For his part, President Biden thanked His Majesty for his efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, reaffirming the United States' unwavering support for Jordan, according to the statement.

The phone call also covered ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and expand cooperation across various sectors.