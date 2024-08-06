PSUT, Jopacc Sign Mou For Financial Training

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 6 (Petra) - Princess Sumaya University for (PSUT) and the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday, within the framework of enhancing joint cooperation, aimed to benefit from the company's special program for the student sector.According to a PSUT statement, the university president, Dr. Wijdan Abu Haija, said this cooperation contributes to develop students' skills and raise their level of readiness to meet requirements of the market, which is witnessing "rapid" developments by integrating technology and various vital fields.Abu Haija added that the MoU opens "new" horizons for students in the fields of building and testing digital financial services and presenting "innovative" solutions to the financial challenges facing the labor market.For her part, JoPACC CEO, Maha Bahou, stressed the importance of cooperation with a "distinguished entrepreneurial" scientific institution in the field of financial technology."This partnership reflects our commitment to integrate innovative financial technology technologies with the students' academic experience, aimed to prepare a future generation ready to revolutionize the financial technology sector with its creative solutions," she pointed out.The cooperation program for university students is divided into 4 specialized axes, aimed to develop creative projects and training, to enhance the beneficiaries' skills to enter the labor market by providing "practical" expertise and "advanced" theoretical knowledge, the statement said.