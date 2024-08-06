NCHR Unveils 20Th Annual Human Rights Report For 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 6 (Petra) - The National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) unveiled its 20th annual report on the human rights situation for 2023, as mandated by Article 12 of the National Center for Human Rights Law No. 51 of 2006 and its amendments.The report, launched by of State for Communication and Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaideen, covers three main areas: civil and rights; economic, social, and cultural rights; and vulnerable groups. It includes appendices on complaint analysis, the center's achievements, implementation of its recommendations, and measures taken during the aggression on the Gaza Strip.Detailed recommendations for legislation, public policies, and practices are also provided, aligning with international human rights standards and the Jordanian constitution.At a press conference attended by officials, civil society representatives, and media, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees Samar Hajj Hassan emphasized the report's legal significance and its comprehensive assessment of human rights in Jordan, highlighting areas of progress and shortcomings.She underscored the center's commitment to following up on its recommendations with relevant authorities and civil society partners to develop an action plan with specific indicators and timeframes.Hajj Hassan also noted the center's ongoing efforts to enhance its annual report methodology, including holding specialized discussion sessions with experts to diagnose current issues, propose solutions, and set national priorities in human rights.The report's release coincides with the Kingdom's celebrations of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II and continued aggression by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip.The center has taken measures, including preparing a legal memorandum on violations by Israeli authorities, which was translated into four languages and distributed to human rights organizations.Commissioner-General for Human Rights Jamal Shamayleh highlighted the report's role in monitoring both progress and challenges in human rights. He cited significant national efforts, such as the decrease in judicial detainees in 2023, the need for amendments to the cybercrime law, and improvements in judicial and detention facilities.Shamayleh reviewed recommendations on media freedoms, access to information, political party activities, and asylum, as well as economic and health issues, labor rights, and protections for women, persons with disabilities, and the elderly.A video presentation documented the report's development process and the center's mission and goals.The full report is available on the NCHR's website: