FM, Egyptian Counterpart Talk Gaza, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 6 (Petra) - Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, held phone talks on Tuesday with his Egyptian counterpart, Dr. Badr Abdel Aati, on regional conditions and the dangerous escalation in the region.During the call held within the context of the ongoing bilateral coordination and consultation process, the two ministers said stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza is the first step to de-escalate and protect the region from the consequences of sliding into a regional war.The two ministers also held Israel fully responsible for the dangerous escalation in the region, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities and oblige Israel to halt its aggression on Gaza, respect international law and stop its escalatory measures, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.