NOTICE TO DEXCOM INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT LOSSES: KT LAW URGES INVESTORS TO EXPLORE ALL THEIR LEGAL OPTIONS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KlaymanToskes Offers FINRA Arbitration as an Additional Recovery Option for Investors with Substantial Losses in DexCom Inc.

DexCom, (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes has launched an investigation into brokerage firms and advisors who unsuitably recommended investments in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) to their customers, following a 38% decline in the company's stock, and allegations of possible violations of the securities laws. Investors who suffered losses of $250,000 or more as a result of a recommendation by their broker/investment advisor should contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956. Investors with self-directed accounts who did not rely on the advice of a financial advisor are not eligible for our representation.DexCom, Inc. is a company focused on developing glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management. KlaymanToskes is investigating brokerage firms that recommended positions in Dexcom Inc. and misrepresented or failed to disclose known risks to investors.Brokerage firms that recommended large, concentrated or margined positions in DexCom Inc. may be liable for investor losses. Investment portfolios holding large concentrated stock positions carry significant downside risks. Additionally, brokerage firms have a responsibility to provide customers with risk management strategies for large, concentrated, and margined positions.On July 25, 2024, DexCom announced its second quarter 2024 financials, stating that the company had fallen short of analyst expectations. The reported revenue of $1.004 billion was below projections, leading to a downward revision of the company's 2024 revenue guidance, from $4.35 billion to between $4 billion and $4.05 billion. The company cited issues with restructuring its sales force as a primary reason for the disappointing results.Upon this news, DexCom's stock price, which closed at $107.85 per share on July 25, 2024, plummeted to around $66.60 per share before the market opened on July 26, 2024. This represents a steep decline of $41.25 per share, or 38%, in just one day.Accordingly, investors should consider all their legal options, including filing a securities arbitration claim with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), against the brokerage firm who recommended the purchase of DexCom. A FINRA arbitration claim may result in a greater and additional recovery to participating in any class action lawsuit.Investors that suffered losses in excess of $250,000 should immediately contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Steven D. Toskes, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

...