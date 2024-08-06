Alter Agents Hires New Staff And Promotes Current Employees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jennifer Franks, Alter Agents

Josh Grullon, Alter Agents

Evelyn Yau, Alter Agents

Award-winning research consultancy bolsters team with new insights and data professionals and structure for its growing client base

- Heather O'Shea, Chief Research Officer, Alter AgentsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alter Agents , a full-service market research consultancy, has expanded its team of researchers and promoted several existing staff members. With the new additions and promotions, the award-winning firm has rounded out its team's wealth of expertise to provide business-driven insights to a growing client base in technology, consumer goods, travel, retail and other key categories.“Our clients are looking for innovative thinking that drives better insights, and we deliver by fostering a team with diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise," said Heather O'Shea, Chief Research Officer at Alter Agents. "Our new hires and recent promotions reflect our dedication to providing strategic collaboration and adaptive approaches to every project. We are thrilled to have such talented professionals on our team, who will make impactful contributions to all our client work."Josh Grullon, Research Manager, brings extensive experience in advertising, content and primary research in a variety of industries. Prior to his role with Alter Agents, Grullon led advertising effectiveness and research projects for AT&T as senior manager at MarketCast. He has a robust background in quantitative and qualitative research, having worked on projects for prominent clients like HBO Max, Google, GE, and Disney. During his varied career, he has worked with primary, secondary and social media data, using insights to craft narratives, tell stories and bring the human element into the data. He holds a bachelor's degree in Sociology and a Master of Science in Applied Social Research from Hunter College in New York City.Jennifer Franks has joined as Senior Research Manager, bringing over a decade of experience in the research industry. Prior to this role, Franks held various positions at Ipsos, including Senior Research Manager, where she led numerous high-impact projects and provided strategic insights to clients. She also gained valuable experience at Museums Victoria and Roy Morgan Research in Australia. Franks holds a Master of Arts in International Sustainable Tourism Management from Monash University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Criminology & Law Studies from Marquette University. Based in Denver, Colorado, she is committed to delivering actionable insights.Evelyn Yau, Senior Research Manager, brings a strong background in market research and applied behavioral science. Prior to joining Alter Agents, she held significant research roles, including most recently as Senior BeSci Consultant at Behave Technologies and Community Manager at Habit Weekly. Her diverse experience encompasses both quantitative and qualitative research, project management, and client consultation across various sectors. Yau is passionate about helping clients harness the power of behavioral science to create meaningful and sustained behavioral change. Her academic background is robust and interdisciplinary, with master's degrees in Economics and Psychology from University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne as well as bachelor's degrees in Economics and Psychology from the University of California, San Diego.In addition to these new hires, Alter Agents has promoted several of its staff members to the role of Senior Research Analyst: Brage Acuff, Bryce Hollen, Meg Richter and Jamie Blackwell. All four have been with the company since 2022.About Alter AgentsAlter Agents is a full-service strategic market research consultancy reimagining research in an era of shifting decision making. Deep creative thinking and innovative solutions help Alter Agents' clients understand consumer needs. The Alter Agents team believes that research must adapt to help brands overcome challenges brought by trends like shopper promiscuity and brand narcissism. The company's immersive approach and unique methodology has helped brands such Snapchat, YouTube, Audacy, Viking Cruises, Pinterest, and more gain powerful, actionable insights. More at .###

