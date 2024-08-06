Aura Minerals’ Impressive Second Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Aura Minerals, a Canadian firm, showcased an impressive performance in 2024's second quarter, highlighted by a robust rise in EBITDA.



Despite headwinds, the company's strategic operations and positioning signal a compelling growth story.

Financial Overview







EBITDA soared to $56.17 million, marking a 111% increase from the previous year and a 6% rise from the last quarter.



Revenue reached a record $134.4 million, up 58% year-over-year, driven by higher and copper prices.

Despite the gains, the company faced a net loss of $3 million, reflecting the volatile nature of financial markets and hedging activities.







Gold production was notably high at 64,300 gold equivalent ounces, surging 33% compared to last year.

Sales volumes grew by 32% year-over-year, yet dipped 8% from the first quarter of 2024.







The average realized gold price climbed to $2,291 per ounce, increasing by 17% over the year and 11% from the previous quarter.

Fluctuating copper prices also significantly bolstered Aura's financial results.







The Borborema Project in Brazil saw a cash outflow of $14.6 million, underlining significant ongoing investments.



Operations at the Minosa Mine in Honduras improved, contributing to the production boost.

However, the Apoena and Almas mines faced disruptions due to environmental and supply chain challenges but have now stabilized.







Net debt escalated to $142.4 million, a 35% increase from the first quarter.

The company was active in shareholder returns, distributing $25.4 million in dividends and repurchasing $3.6 million in shares.



Operational InsightsMarket DynamicsStrategic Developments and ChallengesFinancial HealthLooking AheadDespite a recent 1% drop in gold futures, Aura remains optimistic about the market's prospects in late 2024.This optimism is supported by high gold prices, which continue to offer a favorable environment for growth.