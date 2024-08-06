Eurozone’s retail sales drop 0.3 percent in June

(MENAFN) In June, retail sales volume in the euro area experienced a slight decline, decreasing by 0.3 percent compared to the same month last year, as reported by Eurostat, the statistical authority of the 27-member bloc. This decline reflects varying performance across different sectors and regions within the euro area and the broader European Union.



Breaking down the figures, the volume of retail trade for food, drinks, and tobacco saw a decrease of 0.7 percent year-on-year in June. In contrast, the non-food products sector, excluding automotive fuel, experienced a modest increase of 0.3 percent. Similarly, the sales volume of automotive fuel in specialized stores also rose by 0.3 percent over the same period. These mixed results highlight the diverse trends within the retail market in the euro area.



On the EU side, the overall retail sales showed a slight increase of 0.1 percent year-on-year in June. This marginal growth indicates a more stable retail environment across the entire European Union, despite the challenges faced in specific sectors and countries.



Among the member states, Romania, Luxembourg, and Croatia recorded the highest annual increases in total retail trade volume, with growth rates of 10.2 percent, 7.9 percent, and 5.4 percent, respectively. Conversely, Belgium, Estonia, and Austria experienced the largest decreases, with retail sales dropping by 7.3 percent, 4.1 percent, and 3.9 percent, respectively. These figures underscore the significant regional disparities in retail trade performance within the EU.

