Ezditek Joins the Gulf Data Centre Association to Support Data Center Growth in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Ezditek will contribute its expert-led data center consultancy and customer-centric approach to position the KSA as the leading digital hub for the region





6th August 2024 – Ezditek, a leading expert in data center and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has joined the Gulf Data Centre Association (GDCA), a trade association propelling the growth of the data center industry across the GCC, to promote growth and innovation for Middle Eastern digital infrastructure. Ezditek joins an ecosystem of 1,500+ members to improve data center standards in the region and enable the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to become the next major global data hub.



By joining the GDCA, Ezditek will share its expertise and collaborate with existing GDCA members to meet the unique demands of emerging technologies and address evolving cloud, connectivity, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) requirements in the region.



“Ezditek is proud to become a member of the GDCA as we strengthen our commitment to accelerating innovation in emerging technologies and enabling digital transformation in the Middle Eastern data center industry,” said Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO at Ezditek. “The work the GDCA does directly aligns with our mission to grow the KSA as a global digital hub with sustainable digital infrastructure and expert consultancy. We look forward to collaborating alongside industry leaders to share key learnings and best practices with the goal of delivering digital infrastructure built for the future.”



Founded in 2022, the GDCA has already welcomed over 1,500 members to the association. It provides a platform for those involved in operating, servicing, or investing in data centers across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates to promote industry growth and develop Middle Eastern digital infrastructure.



“We are delighted to welcome Ezditek as a member of the GDCA and expand our network further,” said Henry Sutton, Founder of the GDCA. “We believe collaboration on an industry-wide basis is the key to enabling future digital growth as data centre demand continues to rise in the Middle East. With every new member, we’re building momentum to establish a thriving and sustainable data centre sector in the GCC supported by a strong and diverse ecosystem.”



Ezditek provides expert guidance, consultancy, and end-to-end support to enable customers to maximize the value of their digital infrastructure in the KSA with world-leading data center facilities. It joins existing GDCA members including stc, center3, Gulf Data Hub, Batelco, GBI, and more.



