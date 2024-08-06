(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Woof's Breakthrough Toy Allows Dogs to Brush Their Own Teeth

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woof , the award-winning pet brand behind the Pupsicle , is excited to announce their newest product ecosystem: the Bite n' Brush. The Bite n' Brush is a first-of-its kind enrichment toy that enables dog-powered dental care. Designed as a "toothbrush for dogs" the unique v-shaped toy uses treats to inspire chewing and bristles to brush the dog's teeth while they chew. By this method, the Bite n' Brush helps dogs brush their own teeth. The Bite n' Brush is a solution designed from a dog's point of view. Rather than forcing dogs to use a product made for humans (i.e. the human toothbrush) Woof designed a system tailored to a dog's needs, tendencies, and lack of opposable thumbs. Specifically, a toy that brushes through chewing.

Woof's Breakthrough Dental Toy Allows Dogs to Brush Their Own Teeth

Woof Revolutionizes Dog Dental Care with the Bite n' Brush

Continue Reading

The Bite n' Brush holds specifically-formulated treats that motivate dogs to chew the toy. These treats are exposed to dogs via slots surrounded by bristles. As the dog chews to get at the treat, the bristles mechanically brush their teeth in the same way a human toothbrush would. The Bite n' Brush is specifically intended for use with Woof's Dental Refills - made from scientifically-backed ingredients for oral health such as Parsley, Green Tea Extract and Peppermint Oil. Parsley helps freshen breath. Green tea extract provides antioxidant properties, and peppermint oil has antimicrobial qualities that can help combat bacteria in the mouth, reducing plaque formation and maintaining fresher breath.

"The Bite n' Brush is more than just a toy; it's a game-changer in canine dental care. Traditional methods of maintaining a dog's teeth, such as toothbrushing or professional cleanings, can be expensive and stressful for both pets and their owners," says Daniel Haarburger, CEO and Founder of Woof. "The Bite n' Brush makes dog oral care fun! This really is a novel solution for dog owners everywhere."

The Bite n' Brush is available in two sizes: small, suitable for dogs up to 30 pounds, and large, for dogs 30 pounds and more. The Bite n' Brush Dental Refills are made in the USA and are compatible with both sizes of the Bite n' Brush, providing a convenient and high-quality solution for pet owners.

Woof invites dog owners to experience the joy of wellness with their furry companions through its first-to-market Wellness line. For more information and to purchase the new products, visit mywoof/pages/the-bite-n-brush .

About Woof:

Woof is redefining dog care by integrating enrichment and play with functional wellness to make dog life better. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and thoughtful design, Woof helps dogs enjoy safer, healthier play and their owners enjoy the peace of mind that comes with it. To learn more, visit mywoof or follow on Instagram .

SOURCE Woof