Israel gets ready for assault by local foes

(MENAFN) Israel is bracing itself for a potential large-scale attack amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns of unprecedented strikes from neighboring adversaries. The Israeli military has intensified preparations, particularly focusing on safeguarding critical infrastructure and air defense systems, amid mounting fears of imminent threats.



Brigadier General Amir Avivi, emphasizing the priority of protecting vital national assets such as air force bases and military headquarters, acknowledged the inherent challenges in defending against overwhelming attacks. While affirming Israel's commitment to defending its cities, Avivi cautioned that no defense system could guarantee absolute protection under extreme circumstances.



The Israeli military's Home Front Command, responsible for civilian defense, has reiterated its defense policies amidst the heightened state of alert. Avivi stressed that any adjustments to these policies would be based on specific intelligence indicating an imminent or ongoing attack, underscoring the importance of maintaining societal resilience and economic stability during prolonged conflicts.



Avivi emphasized the strategic imperative of ensuring normalcy in everyday life to bolster national resilience during extended periods of tension and potential conflict. In response to heightened security concerns, the municipality of Haifa, a key port city and a potential target for groups like Hezbollah, has taken proactive measures by canceling events that could attract large gatherings.



As regional dynamics continue to evolve and tensions remain high, Israel's proactive defense measures and strategic preparedness reflect the seriousness of the current geopolitical climate. The nation remains vigilant against potential threats, highlighting the complex challenges and strategic imperatives involved in maintaining security and stability in the region.

MENAFN06082024000045015687ID1108522370