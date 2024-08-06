Turkey becomes part of genocide case against Israel at ICJ

(MENAFN) Turkey has announced its intention to join a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as stated by Foreign Hakan Fidan during a press conference following key meetings in Egypt. Fidan's remarks come in the wake of high-level discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, where the leaders expressed grave concerns over Israel's military actions in Gaza.



Fidan emphasized that Turkey views Israel's operations in Gaza as a "genocidal war" that could precipitate dire consequences not only for the Middle East but also for global stability. His statements echoed sentiments voiced by President El Sisi earlier on Monday, who highlighted the pivotal moment the Middle East finds itself in and urged for utmost restraint to prevent further escalation.



President El Sisi underscored Egypt's longstanding warnings about the dangers of expanding conflicts that threaten regional and international peace, as well as the security and stability of nations in the region. He called on the international community to intervene and advocate for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to mitigate the growing tensions.



The announcement by Turkey to support the genocide case against Israel marks a significant diplomatic move amid efforts by Ankara and Cairo to strengthen their relations, which have been strained in the past. Both countries are now aligned in their stance advocating for an end to hostilities in Gaza, reflecting a shared commitment to regional stability and peace.



As tensions persist and geopolitical complexities deepen, the actions and statements from Turkey and Egypt signal broader implications for the Middle East and international relations. The evolving situation underscores the urgency for diplomatic initiatives and international cooperation to alleviate the crisis and prevent further escalation in the region.

