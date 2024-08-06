Mali ends diplomatic ties with Ukraine

(MENAFN) Mali's interim has made a decisive move to terminate relations with Ukraine, following accusations of Ukrainian complicity in a deadly attack targeting Malian and Russian personnel. The incident occurred near Tinzaouaten village, close to the Algerian border, where a convoy carrying Malian defense forces and Russian Wagner Group contractors was ambushed by Tuareg militants, resulting in significant casualties and vehicle destruction.



The rift escalated when Andrey Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence service (GUR), openly acknowledged Ukrainian involvement in aiding the Tuareg insurgents. In a televised statement, Yusov admitted to providing crucial information that facilitated what he described as a successful military operation against what he termed Russian military contractors deemed as "war criminals." The statement, which was briefly posted by Ukraine's embassy in Dakar on Facebook before being removed, also featured remarks from Ambassador Yury Pivovarov hinting at future actions.



Mali's response was swift and severe, with the interim government denouncing Ukraine's alleged role as "cowardly, treacherous, and barbaric." In an official statement released via local media, Mali expressed profound shock and condemned Ukraine's purported support for international terrorism, specifically in Mali and the broader Sahel region. The Malian government highlighted that the statements made by Ukrainian officials, which have not been disavowed or addressed by Ukrainian authorities, suggest an official endorsement of terrorism.



The fallout has resulted in Mali severing diplomatic ties with Ukraine, marking a significant deterioration in bilateral relations. The move underscores Mali's commitment to combating terrorism within its borders and signals its condemnation of external support to insurgent groups operating in the region. As tensions escalate, the international community watches closely to see how this diplomatic crisis will impact regional stability and counterterrorism efforts in West Africa.

