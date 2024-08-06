Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The movie takes place in 1990 and follows Raayan, an average hotel manager, who takes on the burden of caring for his siblings Muthu, Durga, and Muthuvelraayan after their parents disappear one day and never come home.

The movie was released in cinemas on July 26, 2024, and it garnered an incredible response from both viewers and critics.

The film became one of the top-grossing Tamil films in 2024. It is scheduled for release on OTT in September 2024.

According to the latest reports, the anticipated movie will be released in September 2024, and you can watch it on SUN NXT.

The film stars Dhanush, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Dilipan, Aparna Balamurali, Divya Pillai among others.



Dhanush wrote and directed the action thriller flick. Kalanithi Maran produced it under the Sun Pictures brand.

Om Prakash did the cinematography, while Prasanna GK edited the film. AR Rahman created the music.