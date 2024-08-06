Customers Unify Critical Data And Processes With New Oracle Primavera Unifier Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Preconfigured business processes, reports, and dashboards speed implementation and time to value by up to 75%

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A core part of the Oracle Smart Platform, customers continue to rely on Primavera Unifier to digitize and automate capital planning, project execution, and facilities management, to help improve predictability and reliability. To speed execution and efficiency, Oracle has released the Primavera Unifier Accelerator

base. With 65 new preconfigured business processes, this new configuration helps customers save time and can eliminate costly process design and custom reporting. When used as a starting point, the Unifier Accelerator has helped early-adopted users expedite implementation time by up to 75%1.

With the new Unifier Accelerator configuration, which includes 250 out-of-the-box reports and dashboards, Primavera Unifier helps organizations better manage cash flow, forecasts, contracts, scope changes, project administration including daily reports, RFI's, and more.

"Northwell Health strives to lead and innovate, not only in the care we provide, but also how we build and maintain our healthcare facilities," said Ian Jablonski, Director of Strategy for Systems, Data, and Services for Facilities Services, Northwell Health. "Oracle Primavera Unifier has been a key component, supporting the unification of our processes and data on our journey toward maximizing efficiency across more than 900 Northwell facilities through optimized processes, system standardization, data integration, and predictive analytics."

Extensions of Unifier Accelerator process-specific capabilities to help improve compliance and outcomes include NEC4 contract management with preconfigured contract templates and reports. Additionally, Earned Value Management, Progress Measurement, Advanced Work Packaging, and Facilities Management are other capabilities supported by Primavera Unifier and the Unifier Accelerator. The connected architecture can help unify cost, contract, change, schedule milestone, workflow, and document management processes within a single solution. Many of these processes are now supported by the newly updated Primavera Unifier mobile app, including location-based services that can instantly tag on-site inspections to groups and manage issues based on geography more easily.

Connected AI

With integrations to Oracle Primavera P6

and Oracle Primavera Cloud

scheduling solutions, organizations using the Unifier Accelerator base configuration can unite all their processes and data in applications across their Oracle Engineering and Construction portfolio, including Oracle Construction Intelligence Cloud . This enables them to leverage built-in predictive analytics and AI insights to better detect and reduce project risk. For example, customers can leverage the Safety Risk Forecast, a custom predictive model that enables users to reduce safety risk by proactively identifying high-risk projects through an incident-warning system. This information enables organizations to take actions that can prevent incidents and losses before they occur.

"The Primavera Unifier Accelerator is a natural new addition from Oracle Construction and Engineering," Vernon Harley, project & portfolio management solutions lead, Accenture. "Given the many cross-industry relevant business processes that are required to drive core project controls and given their learnings from many past implementations of Primavera Unifier, it makes perfect sense for Oracle to offer this configuration package. It will greatly reduce implementation time for clients who need core project controls business processes to be available in production for the end users more quickly."

Integrating systems to unify data

Leveraging Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC) middleware, organizations can also connect Primavera Unifier to its other Oracle and third-party business systems, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise asset management (EAM) systems, more consistently, reducing integration time and risk. Users can additionally streamline integrations with mature RESTful Primavera Unifier APIs that support Oracle and third-party middleware solutions with Unifier integration templates now available from the Oracle middleware marketplace .

"It's more important than ever for our customers to quickly recognize the benefits from digitizing processes and unifying data," says Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Construction and Engineering. "With our increased strategic investment in Primavera Unifier and other components of the Oracle Smart Construction Platform , we are transforming the delivery of capital and construction projects by addressing key customer requirements, enhancing interoperability, and bringing the expanded capabilities to market faster."

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

Asset owners and project leaders rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering

solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud construction management software

solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle. .

1.

Oracle consulting, CS4i. collected this data in June 2024.

About Oracle

Oracle offers

integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at

oracle .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle