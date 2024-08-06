Norwegian Company With Smart Sports Gear Expands U.S. Reach, Promoting Active Play For Kids

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pippa BoothmanOSLO, NORWAY, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Playfinity, the Norwegian company revolutionizing youth sports and play with its cutting-edge Active Gaming gear, is happy to announce that its popular products, including the Gaming Baseball, SmartBall, and JumpGames, are now available on Target and Walmart. This marks a significant milestone for the small yet dynamic company, enhancing its reach to families across the United States.THE INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS NOW AVAILABLE ARE:*Gaming Baseball: Improve your baseball technique and maximize the fun! Turn practice into an active gaming experience: pass levels, earn badges and rewards, climb the rankings, all while improving your core throwing, catching, and fielding skills! Grab the Gaming Baseball, pick one of the interactive games in the app, and play with your teammates, friends, or challenge players worldwide in a virtual league. The immersive sound effects, music, and a real-time audio coach will keep you hooked.*SmartBall: The SmartBall brings new ways of active fun by merging virtual and physical play, allowing them to play with family, friends, or challenge players from around the world in a virtual league. SmartBall's squishy, gentle design is easy on young hands and helps kids gradually develop their throwing and catching skills while having a blast!*JumpGames: Turn your trampoline into an exciting gaming hub! Get into an immersive experience with interactive games, real-time sound effects, and music that'll keep you hooked. Attach the smart band to your ankle, pick a game from our free app, and score big with every jump and twist! Play solo, with friends, or challenge players worldwide to climb the leaderboard."We are incredibly excited to scale with such recognized retail giants," said Pippa Boothman, CEO of Playfinity. "Our mission is to inspire youth to stay active through innovative and fun sports gear that connects to a free app full of games and a community. Being available on these platforms allows us to bring our vision to more families, helping kids integrate physical activity with the excitement of digital gaming."TURNING SCREEN TIME INTO ACTIVE TIMEIn today's digital age, children are spending more time on screens than ever before, often leading to sedentary lifestyles and associated health issues. Playfinity aims to counteract this trend by making physical activity as engaging and entertaining as digital gaming."Our Active Gaming products and platform are designed to get kids off the couch and outside, moving their bodies, and engaging in physical play," added Boothman. "By combining the best aspects of physical and digital play, we're providing a solution that appeals to all, encouraging a healthier, more active lifestyle."STRATEGIC EXPANSION FOR GREAT ACCESSIBILITYThis strategic expansion in the U.S. market through Walmart and Target will not only increase Playfinity's brand visibility but also provide American families with easy access to these unique, high-quality products designed to promote an active lifestyle.Playfinity has been gaining international recognition for its commitment to enhancing physical activity through technology. The company's Active Gaming gear has been praised for its ability to seamlessly blend physical and digital play, making sports more engaging in an increasingly digital world.Parents can now find Playfinity's Gaming Baseball, SmartBall, and JumpGames on Walmart and Target, making it easier than ever to encourage active play at home, in the backyard, or at the local park.For more information about Playfinity and its range of products, please visit playfinity.

