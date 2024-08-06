World Taekwondo President Meets Azerbaijani Olympic Team In Paris

Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris has hosted a meeting with the
international taekwondo family, Azernews
reports.
President of the World Taekwondo Federation Chungwon Choue,
heads of taekwondo federations attended the meeting.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister
Mariana Vasileva, General Secretary of the National Olympic
Committee Azer Aliyev welcomed the guests of the event.
During the meeting, Chungwon Choue spoke about the great
development of taekwondo in Azerbaijan.
"I am very satisfied with the development of taekwondo in
Azerbaijan. Your country pays great attention and care to our
sport. Azerbaijan has hosted many prestigious taekwondo
competitions. The students of your school have won many prestigious
world-class competitions. He also managed to become the winner and
medalist of the Olympic Games. I expect an interesting and intense
fight from taekwondo competitions at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic
Games," said Chungwon Choue.
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, Chef de
Mission of the Azerbaijan team for Paris 2024 Elnur Mammadov,
Vice-Presidents of Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Hikmat Samadov,
Niyamaddin Pashayev and others also participated in the
meeting.
Azerbaijan Olympic House in Paris will operate in Paris during
the 2024 Summer Olympics. The victories of the Azerbaijani athletes
at Paris-2024 will be celebrated here.
Recall that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev
(100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92
kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11,
2024.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr