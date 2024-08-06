Film Industry Workers Awarded On National Cinema Day

Nizami Cinema Center has solemnly celebrated National Cinema
Day, Azernews reports.
The gala event, which marked the 126th anniversary of the
Azerbaijani cinematography, brought together public and cultural
figures and film enthusiasts.
Before the event, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition
dedicated to national cinematography in front of the Nizami Cinema
Center.
The equipment and techniques used in film shooting from the
silent phase of the Azerbaijani cinematography until the end of the
Soviet era were displayed at the exhibition.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova
stressed that Azerbaijani cinema was established along with the
history of world cinema and went through a great development in
parallel.
She underlined that Azerbaijani cinema has experienced many ups
and downs and undergone various transformations. Despite all
challenges, the national cinema has remained loyal to its
traditions, high moral values, and love of art.
"The development of modern Azerbaijani cinema is inextricably
linked with the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The
Great Leader has always paid special attention to this field,
taking into account the influence of cinema on the society as a
whole and the possibility of its penetration into all areas of
life. Currently, President Ilham Aliyev is directing the
development of national cinematography, important steps are being
taken in this direction," said Saadat Yusifova
Chairman of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, People's Artist
Rasim Balayev spoke about the work done in the direction of the
development of cinematography in Azerbaijan.
He underlined that the national film art has entered a new stage
of development, and artists working in the field of cinema are
surrounded by the attention from the state.
People's Artist Rasim Balayev noted that President Ilham Aliyev
has recently awarded Azerbaijan's film workers, which serves as an
example of the care shown by the head of state to the Azerbaijani
cinema industry.
Film director, People's Artist, Professor Ogtay Mirgasimov said
that according to the decision of National Leader Heydar Aliyev,
National Cinema Day has been celebrated for 24 years. He
congratulated the film workers on the occasion of the professional
holiday and wished them further success in their profession.
Acting director general of the Azerbaijan Film Agency, Honored
Art Worker Orkhan Fikratoglu hailed the successful path of
Azerbaijani cinematography, noting great artists and masters in the
field of cinematography.
Honored Art Worker Orkhan Fikratoglu also drew attention to
Azerbaijan Film Agency's activities. He noted that the agency
played a significant role in conveying our national traditions to
the world and in the formation of certain moral values in the
society.
Other prominent cinema figures, who addressed the event, praised
the success of the Azerbaijani films at the international
level.
Next, a video about Azerbaijan Film Agency's was shown to the
guests of the gala ceremony.
Later, a group of film workers were awarded for their services
in the development of Azerbaijani cinema.
Producer Ali-Sattar Guliyev, actor Rasim Jafar, producers Emil
Najafov and Orkhan Mardan were handed with traditional Azerbaijan
Film-Makers Union Award 2024
In the continuation of the event, a short film in the
psychological drama genre called "Monologue of a Lonely Man" was
shown. The film is about a participant in the Second Karabakh
War.
The director and screenwriter of the film is Emin Afandiyev,
cameraman-Daniel Guliyev, producer-Sarvar Bayramov. The film cast
includes Mahir Darvish and Elshan Asgarov.
