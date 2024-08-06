Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Apollo Hospital In Delhi, Condition Stable

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime LK Advani, aged 96, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, according to a PTI report quoting sources. His condition is currently reported as stable.

Advani, who has had a notable career in Indian politics, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. This follows a recent hospital stay at Apollo Hospital in early July, where he was under observation for a few days before being discharged. During that visit, he was treated under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department.

Before his recent admission, Advani was also briefly admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and discharged after a night-long stay. His current hospitalization is a precautionary measure, with medical professionals closely monitoring his health.

Advani's health updates are being closely followed by his supporters and political peers.