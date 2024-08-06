Russians Drop Explosives From Drone In Kherson, Wound Two Women
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked Kherson from a drone, resulting in explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds to women aged 83 and 70.
This was reported on facebook by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.
"After 11.00, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone in the Dnipro district of the city. Two women aged 70 and 83 were injured," Mrochko said.
According to him, paramedics hospitalised the women with explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds. Both victims were on the street when the occupiers attacked.
As Ukrinform reported, on 5 August, a person was killed and five others were injured as a result of Russian attacks in Kherson region .
