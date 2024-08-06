Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Pakistan On Victims Of Heavy Rains
KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Tuesday a cable of condolences to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere condolences over fatalities, wished speedy recovery for the injured and for Pakistan to overcome the repercussions of this natural disaster. (end)
