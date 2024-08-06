Kenyan Beatrice Chebet wins 1st gold medal in women’s 5,000 meters final at Paris 2024

(MENAFN) On Monday, Beatrice Chebet of Kenya made a significant mark in the women’s 5,000 meters final at the Paris 2024 by winning her country’s first gold medal of the Games. Chebet, at 24 years old, completed the race with an impressive time of 14 minutes and 28.56 seconds, showcasing her exceptional endurance and speed. Her victory was a testament to her rigorous training and skill, and it placed Kenya firmly at the forefront of long-distance running on the Olympic stage.



The race saw notable performances from other top competitors. Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands secured the silver medal, finishing strongly with a commendable effort. Nadia Battocletti of Italy rounded out the podium with the bronze medal, marking a significant achievement for her as well. The final positions underscored the competitive nature of the event and highlighted the high caliber of athletes participating.



However, the women’s 5,000 meters final was not without its controversies. Faith Kipyegon, another Kenyan runner and a strong contender, faced disqualification due to an incident involving Ethiopian athlete Gudaf Tsegay. Kipyegon was found to have pushed Tsegay during the race, leading to her disqualification and affecting Kenya’s overall performance in the event. This incident cast a shadow over the celebration of Chebet’s victory, as it brought additional scrutiny and discussion surrounding the race. Despite this, Chebet’s achievement remained a bright spot for Kenya in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

