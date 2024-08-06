Türkiye's benchmark stock opens Tuesday with gains

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, BIST 100, opened on Tuesday at 10,161.67 points, marking a substantial increase of 2.71 percent or 268.26 points from its previous close. This strong rebound follows a significant drop on Monday when the BIST 100 fell sharply by 5.54 percent, closing at 9,893.41 points. The decline on Monday was accompanied by a substantial daily transaction volume of 102 billion Turkish liras (USD3.08 billion), reflecting heightened trading activity amid market volatility.



As of 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, key exchange rates were as follows: the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) was trading at 33.2745, the euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) stood at 35.4840, and the British pound/Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) was at 42.4645. These exchange rates highlight the ongoing fluctuations in the foreign exchange market and their impact on the Turkish lira amidst global economic conditions.



In the commodities market, the price of gold was recorded at USD2,404.11 per ounce, reflecting strong demand for the precious metal amid economic uncertainties. Concurrently, Brent crude oil was priced around USD76.70 per barrel, indicating the current trends in the global oil market and their effects on energy prices.



The combination of these financial indicators—stock market movements, exchange rates, and commodity prices—provides a comprehensive view of the economic landscape in Türkiye, illustrating the complex interactions between domestic and global financial factors.

