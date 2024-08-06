Greco-Roman Wrestler Reaches Semi-Finals Of Paris 2024
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Sabah Shariati (130kg) has
reached the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,
Azernews reports.
The wrestler defeated Kazakh Alimkhan Syzdykov 4-0 in the
quarterfinals.
Earlier, Shariati also left no chances to Estonian Heiki Nabi in
the 1/8 final. Sabah Shariati (130kg) will next face Cuban wrestler
Mijain Lopez Nunez in the semifinals.
Recall that judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev
(100 kg) became Olympic champions, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92
kg) won silver for Azerbaijan.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11,
2024.
