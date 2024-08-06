Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, August 6, the 2024 Paris women's semifinals will take place alongside a clash between Lille and Fenerbahçe.



Additionally, international friendlies are set, featuring matches such as vs. Chelsea and vs. Milan.



The day's schedule also includes Brazilian Serie B, Brasileirão Under-17, Leagues Cup, and Copa do Brasil matches.

2024 Paris Olympics (Semifinals)







1:00 PM - USA women vs. Germany women - Sportv

4:00 PM - Brazil women vs. Spain women - Globo, Sportv, CazéTV





3:30 PM - Lille vs. Fenerbahçe - Canal GOAT





7:00 PM - Atlético-MG U-17 vs. Internacional U-17 - Sportv







8:00 PM - Real Madrid vs. Chelsea - TNT and Max

8:30 PM - Barcelona vs. Milan - Space and Max





8:30 PM - New England Revolution vs. Nashville - Apple TV





9:00 PM - Ceará vs. Guarani - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, Premiere





9:45 PM - Vasco vs. Atlético-GO - Prime Video, Sportv, Premiere







