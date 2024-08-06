Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, August 6, the 2024 Paris olympics women's football semifinals will take place alongside a Champions League clash between Lille and Fenerbahçe.
Additionally, international friendlies are set, featuring matches such as real madrid vs. Chelsea and Barcelona vs. Milan.
The day's schedule also includes Brazilian Serie B, Brasileirão Under-17, Leagues Cup, and Copa do Brasil matches.
2024 Paris Olympics (Semifinals)
1:00 PM - USA women vs. Germany women - Sportv
4:00 PM - Brazil women vs. Spain women - Globo, Sportv, CazéTV
Champions League (Preliminary Phase)
3:30 PM - Lille vs. Fenerbahçe - Canal GOAT
Brasileirão Under-17
7:00 PM - Atlético-MG U-17 vs. Internacional U-17 - Sportv
International Friendly
8:00 PM - Real Madrid vs. Chelsea - TNT and Max
8:30 PM - Barcelona vs. Milan - Space and Max
Leagues Cup
8:30 PM - New England Revolution vs. Nashville - Apple TV
Brazilian Serie B
9:00 PM - Ceará vs. Guarani - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, Premiere
Copa do Brasil (Round of 16)
9:45 PM - Vasco vs. Atlético-GO - Prime Video, Sportv, Premiere
