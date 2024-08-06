عربي


Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule


8/6/2024 5:00:10 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, August 6, the 2024 Paris olympics women's football semifinals will take place alongside a Champions League clash between Lille and Fenerbahçe.

Additionally, international friendlies are set, featuring matches such as real madrid vs. Chelsea and Barcelona vs. Milan.

The day's schedule also includes Brazilian Serie B, Brasileirão Under-17, Leagues Cup, and Copa do Brasil matches.
2024 Paris Olympics (Semifinals)


  • 1:00 PM - USA women vs. Germany women - Sportv
  • 4:00 PM - Brazil women vs. Spain women - Globo, Sportv, CazéTV

Champions League (Preliminary Phase)

  • 3:30 PM - Lille vs. Fenerbahçe - Canal GOAT


Brasileirão Under-17

  • 7:00 PM - Atlético-MG U-17 vs. Internacional U-17 - Sportv

International Friendly

  • 8:00 PM - Real Madrid vs. Chelsea - TNT and Max
  • 8:30 PM - Barcelona vs. Milan - Space and Max

Leagues Cup

  • 8:30 PM - New England Revolution vs. Nashville - Apple TV

Brazilian Serie B

  • 9:00 PM - Ceará vs. Guarani - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, Premiere

Copa do Brasil (Round of 16)

  • 9:45 PM - Vasco vs. Atlético-GO - Prime Video, Sportv, Premiere

Where to Watch Live: Specific Games

Which Football Games Are on Live Today?
Globo

SBT

  • No games scheduled for today.

Record

  • No games scheduled for today.

Band

  • No games scheduled for today.

Which Games Will Be Broadcast on Pay TV?
Sportv

Premiere

Where to Watch Live and Online Today?
CazéTV

Prime Video

Apple TV

The Rio Times

