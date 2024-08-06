Prioritise The Disabled In Aid Delivery, World Urged

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): On the 34th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adoption, a number of disabled people have urged the international community to prioritise them in aid distribution.

The disabled issued the call for the international community at a gathering marking the 34th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

To address social problems in the community, they called the implementation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights useful and urged the caretaker to implement it.

Amanullah Roshandil, one of the special people holding a bachelor degree, urged the global fraternity to provide them with adequate assistance.

He specifically asked the World Food Program (WFP) to deliver aid to Afghan disabled people; who were unable to do hard labour for survival.

The special people in northern Balkh province had been ignored inthe distribution of aid, he alleged.

Sayed Mohammad Yazdan Parast, another disabled man, said they were the most deserving people, when it came to assistance.

He called on the government and humanitarian organisations to prioritise the handicapped people of the community in distribution of aid.

Head of the Disabled Union in Balkh Abdul Rahim Safa claimed they were not given the aid provided by international community.

The disabled people had raised their voices several times about the anomaly, but the authorities concerned had not yet listened to their views, he complained.

But Martyrs and Disabled Affairs Department officials insisted all special people in Balkh received monthly stipends and the process was ongoing.

Maulvi Jan Mohammad Hikmat, director of the department, said the process of monthly stipend distribution to the disabled was ongoing and they were trying to register families of all martyrs and special people.

Hikmat called on traders, humanitarian institutions and the global community to help the families of martyrs and disabled people as they were the most deserving people.

Last month, the UN announced there were two million blind people or people suffering from eyesight problems in Afghanistan and 60 percent of them are treatable.

