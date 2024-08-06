Normal Summer Conditions Across Most Areas On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 6 (Petra) -- The weather conditions on Tuesday will be consistent with seasonal norms across mountainous and plain areas. However, temperatures will be significantly higher in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will generally be moderate from the northwest, with occasional gusts expected, particularly in desert regions.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight increase in temperatures is anticipated for Wednesday, with relatively high temperatures in most regions. Conditions will be extremely hot in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate from the northwest with occasional intensification.On Thursday, temperatures are expected to remain relatively high in most areas, with particularly extreme heat persisting in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwest winds will be moderate, with periods of increased intensity.Today's temperatures will range from 34 C to 24 C in East Amman, 32 C to 22 C in West Amman, 29 C to 18 C in the northern highlands, 30 C to 17 C in the Shara Mountains, 41 C to 28 C at the Dead Sea, and 42 C to 29 C at the Gulf of Aqaba.