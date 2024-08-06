Suffering From High BP? Eating Fruits And Vegetables May Help

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Fruits and vegetables, which are an under-prescribed treatment, have become a crucial part of hypertension treatment, new research said on Tuesday. Diets high in these foods have been shown to lower blood pressure, reduce cardiovascular risk, and improve kidney due to their base-producing effects.

A new study in The American Journal of Medicine, presents findings from a five-year interventional randomized control trial.

Despite efforts to improve hypertension with pharmacological strategies, hypertension-related chronic kidney and cardiovascular mortality are rising. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for patients with chronic kidney disease.

The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, is recommended as the first-line treatment for primary hypertension. However, it is often under-prescribed and under-implemented, despite supporting data. Diets high in fruits and vegetables are associated with lower blood pressure, reduced chronic kidney disease progression, and decreased cardiovascular disease risk and mortality.

"Our patient studies showed that an acid-producing diet (high in animal products) is harmful to kidneys, while a base-producing diet (high in fruits and vegetables) is beneficial. We hypothesized that fruits and vegetables are both kidney- and heart-healthy because they reduce dietary acid," said Donald E Wesson from Dell Medical School, The University of Texas.

The study involved hypertensive patients with macroalbuminuria -- a marker of chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular risk. Participants were divided into three groups: one adding 2-4 cups of fruits and vegetables to their daily diet, another taking sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) tablets, and a control group receiving standard medical care.

Results showed that both fruits and vegetables and NaHCO3 improved kidney health, but only fruits and vegetables reduced blood pressure and cardiovascular disease risk. Co-investigator Maninder Kahlon, PhD, noted, "Fruits and vegetables achieved these benefits with lower doses of medication, supporting their use as a foundational treatment for hypertension."

Dr Wesson said that dietary interventions for chronic disease management are effective and should be prioritised. "We must increase efforts to incorporate healthy diets into patient management and make them more accessible to at-risk populations," he added.