1904 -- The first British agent, Captain S.G. Knox, arrived in Kuwait, serving as London's political representative until April 28, 1906.

1062 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem issued a law for cooperative societies.

1962 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law regulating the and consular corps.

1962 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law authorizing Kuwait to join the International Corporation and the International Development Institute.

1962 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law allowing Kuwait to join two accords, establishing the International Monetary Fund and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

1962 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law regulating clubs and public-benefit societies.

1963 -- Renowned Kuwaiti poet Sager Al-Shebeeb died at 69. He was an orphan and lost his eyesight at 19. He lived in seclusion at home for 20 years during which he wrote most of his poems.

1990 -- The United Nations Security Council, through resolution 661, imposed commercial, financial and military boycott of Iraq. The resolution stipulates that no state shall cooperate with Iraq at these levels until it withdraw all its occupation forces from Kuwait.

2005 -- The Credit and Saving Bank agreed to decrease allotted land for construction loan from 370 square meters to 280 sm. The Bank would deduct KD 150 from the overall value of loan for every square meter.

2008 -- Kuwait was elected as member of the board of directors of the 40-member Universal Postal Union based in Geneva.

2012 -- The Kuwaiti shooter Fehaid Al-Daihani won the bronze medal in the 30th Olympic Games held in London.

2013 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated the ordinary session of the 14th legislative term of the National Assembly.

2014 -- The Ministry of Social Affairs issued a resolution regulating cooperative work in the country.

2023 -- Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) was awarded with ISO certificates in quality, environmental, and risk managements.