Monday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Africa is a continent of dynamic change, with significant developments occurring across its diverse nations.



From economic reforms and shifts to technological advancements and environmental challenges, the landscape is continually evolving.



This news roundup provides a snapshot of business, economic, and political news from Africa.

Northern Africa

Algeria's Agricultural Sector Expansion

Algeria has added over 230,000 new farms since 2001, marking a significant shift towards agricultural modernization and diversification.



This growth is part of a broader national effort to enhance food security and reduce economic reliance on hydrocarbons.







The recent agricultural census, facilitated by digital tools, supports strategic planning and productivity improvements despite climate challenges affecting cereal production.

Western África

Mauritania's Economic Strategy for the Second Term

Mauritanian President Ghazouani, re-elected with 56.12% of the vote, is focusing his second term on economic enhancement, government transparency, and anti-corruption.



Plans include leveraging natural resources and investing in renewable energy to bolster economic growth and maintain regional stability amidst global shifts.

Niger Ends U.S. Military Presence

The U.S. has completed its withdrawal from Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger . This move ends a decade-long anti-terrorism partnership, reflecting a shift in Western military strategies in the Sahel.



The withdrawal aligns with broader changes in geopolitical and security considerations in the region.

Central Africa

Angola Confronts Refinery Financing Issues

Angola is addressing financing challenges in its efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products.



Despite global economic shifts, the government is focused on enhancing the oil sector 's efficiency and attracting necessary investments to ensure energy autonomy.

Congolese Police Flee to Uganda Amid Conflict

Nearly 100 Congolese police officers have fled to Uganda as conflicts with M23 rebels intensified.



They arrived with arms at the Ishasha border crossing and were subsequently disarmed, highlighting the ongoing violence and instability in the Congo's eastern regions.

Eastern Africa

Rwanda's Plasma Export Strategy

Rwanda plans to export plasma to utilize excess production, addressing the costs of disposal and production losses.



Annually, Rwanda produces 40,000 liters of plasma but only uses 2,000 liters. The sale of unused plasma at a minimum of $50 per liter is facilitated by a ministerial order from July 2024.

Rwanda's Economic Growth Needs $3.4 Billion Annually

According to the African Development Bank , Rwanda needs $3.4 billion annually for investments in structural transformation.



The goal is to shift from low-productivity agricultural activities to higher-productivity sectors. This transformation is critical for Rwanda to become a knowledge-based economy.

Mogadishu Protests Deadly Attack

Hundreds in Mogadishu protested a deadly Al-Shabaab attack at Liddo Beach that resulted in 40 fatalities and 70 injuries.



This large-scale protest reflects deep frustration and demands for improved security measures against ongoing threats from Al-Shabaab.

Xbox Game Camp in Africa

The 2024 Xbox Game Camp Africa was hosted in Nairobi, among other cities, to foster growth in the African gaming industry.



In addition, this event connected Xbox experts with local developers to promote innovation and collaboration across the continent.

Rwanda Maintains a B+ Credit Rating

S&P Global affirmed Rwanda's B+ credit rating with a stable outlook, highlighting strong economic management and growth prospects.



This assessment reflects confidence in Rwanda's economic policies and its potential for continued development despite external challenges.

Comoros's Major Port Modernization Funding

The Comoros has secured $135 million from the African Development Bank to modernize its port infrastructure.



This investment aims to enhance maritime capabilities and boost regional trade competitiveness, significantly impacting the archipelago's economic landscape.

Southern Africa

Malawi's Tobacco Industry Surge

Malawi's tobacco revenue has increased by 40% from the previous year, now totaling $395.31 million.



This surge in revenue, driven by higher market prices and global demand, is critical for supporting the nation's economy and covering import expenses.

