Careyaya Crowned Top Agetech Innovator At America's Largest Longevity Summit - Poised For Explosive Growth

A Significant Milestone as the Top AgeTech Startup in America

- Neal K. Shah, CEO of CareYayaSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CareYaya , a pioneering healthcare startup, has been honored with the People's Choice Award at the 21st Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit, held on June 11-12, 2024, in San Francisco. This accolade, sponsored by Mary Furlong & Associates and backed by AgeTech Collaborative from AARP, recognizes CareYaya's innovative approach to eldercare, leveraging AI and healthcare student caregivers to provide affordable and high-quality care.The What's Next Longevity Venture Summit is a premier event that brings together top entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders in the $9.6 trillion longevity economy. Winning the People's Choice Award at this prestigious conference is a recognition of CareYaya's impact and potential in transforming eldercare services. Neal K. Shah , CEO of CareYaya, expressed his excitement:“We're thrilled to be recognized by the community as the leading caregiving startup in America. The award underscores the importance of our mission to make quality eldercare accessible and affordable. Hundreds of stakeholders in our country's healthcare and investor ecosystem are excited to see a great solution like CareYaya emerge to help with the large unmet need.”Innovative Solutions for EldercareCareYaya stands out for its unique model that pairs college students with families in need of caregiving services. By integrating AI technology, CareYaya ensures that caregivers are matched efficiently with the right families, improving the quality of care and support provided to the elderly. The startup also offers AI-enabled tools such as art therapy applications, which help patients with memory care issues engage in creative and therapeutic activities.Community and Industry ImpactThe recognition at the Longevity Venture Summit highlights CareYaya's growing influence in the eldercare sector. The award not only boosts the company's visibility among consumers but also attracts potential investors interested in innovative healthcare and caregiving solutions.Future ProspectsWith this award, CareYaya is poised for further growth and expansion. The company plans to continue enhancing its AI capabilities and expanding its caregiver network to new regions. The support from the longevity community and the recognition from such a prestigious conference will propel CareYaya toward achieving its goal of revolutionizing eldercare.About CareYayaCareYaya is a tech startup and applied research lab focused on enhancing care delivery. Its flagship product is a technology platform that lets people quickly book experienced caregivers who are uniquely all students in the healthcare field, helping expand the care workforce amidst a critical caregiver shortage ( ). In addition, CareYaya is launching new applications of artificial intelligence and neurotechnology to help people better manage caregiving, aging, and serious illness.Media Contacts:CareYaya CommunicationsEmail: ...Phone: (919) 346-4821

