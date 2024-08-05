Akoya Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

“Our second-quarter revenue showed a strong rebound with 26% sequential top-line growth and a stable year-over-year performance,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences.“We believe that Akoya's platforms are poised to lead the spatial biology from discovery to diagnostics, while we also position the company to achieve near-term operating cash flow breakeven as we align our cost structure with our strategic objectives.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Results



For the second quarter of 2024, revenue was $23.2 million, a 26.2% quarter-over-quarter increase from $18.4 million in the first quarter and 1.5% year-over-year decrease from $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Instruments, consumables and services all contributed to sequential growth. Instrument revenue was $8.3 million, a 70.4% quarter-over-quarter increase. Reagent revenue was $7.4 million, a 5.6% quarter-over-quarter increase. Service and other revenue was $7.2 million, a 16.6% quarter-over-quarter increase.

For the second quarter of 2024, gross margin was 57.8%, compared to gross margin of 45.7% in the first quarter of 2024 and 51.5% in the second quarter of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, operating expenses were $24.5 million, compared to operating expenses of $30.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 18.3% quarter-over-quarter decrease, and $31.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 22.0% year-over-year decrease.

For the second quarter of 2024, loss from operations was $11.1 million, compared to loss from operations of $21.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 48.6% quarter-over-quarter decrease, and $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 42.4% year-over-year decrease.

Ended the second quarter of 2024 with an instrument installed base of 1,264 (374 PhenoCyclers, 890 PhenoImagers), a year-over-year increase of 18.8%, compared to an installed base of 1,064 in the prior year period (300 PhenoCyclers, 764 PhenoImagers).

As of June 30, 2024, there were 1,450 total publications citing Akoya's technology, compared to 988 total publications in the prior year period, a 46.8% increase. $48.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024.

YTD 2024 Financial Results



YTD 2024 revenue was $41.5 million, compared to $44.9 million in the prior year period: a 7.6% decrease.

YTD 2024 reported gross margin was 52.4% while non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 57.4% when excluding the write-off from discontinued legacy products in the first quarter of 2024. Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 54.3% in the prior year period of 2023.

YTD 2024 operating expenses were $54.4 million while non-GAAP operating expenses were $50.1 million when excluding the impairment charge for facility consolidation and restructuring associated with a reduction in force in the first quarter of 2024. Both GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses were $61.1 million in the prior year period of 2023. YTD 2024 loss from operations was $32.7 million while non-GAAP loss from operations was $26.3 million excluding the items noted above. Both GAAP and non-GAAP loss from operations were $36.7 million in the prior year period of 2023.

2024 Financial Outlook

Akoya is updating its revenue outlook for the full year 2024 while maintaining its commitment to achieving operating cash flow breakeven by year end. The Company now expects the full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $96-104 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), Akoya is including in this press release“non-GAAP adjusted gross profit,”“non-GAAP adjusted gross margin,”“non-GAAP operating expense,” and“non-GAAP loss from operations,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Akoya defines non-GAAP adjusted gross profit as gross profit margin adjusted for certain excess and obsolete inventory charges. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin is defined as non-GAAP adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue. Akoya defines non-GAAP operating expense as operating expense adjusted for impairment and restructuring charges. Akoya defines non-GAAP loss from operations as loss from operations adjusted for certain excess and obsolete inventory charges, impairment, and restructuring charges.

Akoya includes these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they allow investors to understand and evaluate the Company's core operating performance and trends. In particular, the exclusion of certain items in calculating non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP adjusted gross margin, non-GAAP operating expense, and non-GAAP loss from operations can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core business. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because other companies may calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP adjusted gross margin, non-GAAP operating expense, and non-GAAP loss from operations differently than Akoya does. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables included at the end of this press release.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences' mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCodeTM Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit .

