(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On August 5, 2024, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil made history by surpassing Simone Biles to win in the floor exercise.



This victory was a monumental achievement, solidifying Andrade's status as Brazil's most decorated Olympian.



Andrade's flawless performance earned her a score of 14.166 from the judges. Competing second, she set a high bar for those who followed.



Simone Biles, competing later, made two critical errors by stepping out of bounds twice, resulting in a score of 14.133.



The narrow margin of 0.033 points secured for Andrade, while Biles took silver. American Jordan Chiles won bronze with a score of 13.766.







At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Andrade had already established herself by winning gold in vault and silver in the all-around competition.



In Paris, she further expanded her medal tally with bronze in the team event, silver in the all-around and vault, and gold in the floor exercise.



This brought her total Olympic medal count to six, making her the most decorated Brazilian Olympian.

Rebeca Andrade's Historic Victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The competition began with Italian gymnast Manila Esposito, who scored 12.133. Andrade followed with her impeccable routine, setting the stage for the rest of the competitors.



China's Yushan Ou and Japan's Rina Kishi scored 13.000 and 13.166, respectively. Romania's Ana Barbosu and Italy's Alice D'Amato scored 13.700 and 13.600.



Despite her errors, Biles came close with a score of 14.133. Jordan Chiles and Romania's Sabrina Maneca-Voinea performed last, scoring 13.766 and 13.700, respectively.



Andrade's victory marked a milestone for Brazilian gymnastics. The powerful image of Andrade, Biles, and Chiles-three black women on the podium-symbolized diversity and excellence in the sport.



Rebeca Andrade's gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics cements her legacy as a trailblazer for future generations.

