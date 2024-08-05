Businesses Recognized By The Talk Awards For 14 Consecutive Years Of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spread across the country and industries, three businesses were honored by The Talk Awards for their continuous efforts in customer service and satisfaction.

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Earning 14 consecutive Talk Awards for outstanding customer service and satisfaction, three businesses across segments have confirmed their dedication to providing their customers with an excellent experience every time.Final Touch Nails & Spa in Tucson, Arizona, has created a salon where quality is never compromised. In business since 1999, the salon places equal emphasis on high-quality nail services and complete customer satisfaction . In addition to nails, Final Touch offers waxing, facials and lash services with two locations to serve customers. The combination of exquisite products, new techniques and skills, and a friendly, trustworthy staff have ensured that Final Touch's customers are always satisfied with an unforgettable, pleasurable experience. For more information, visit the salon's Award Page at .Open seven days a week, Fashion Square Car Wash in Sherman Oaks, California, offers full-service car washing as well as smog checks, oil changes and auto detailing. The car wash was opened in 1966 by Captain Charles Sockett, a U.S. marine who opened a dozen car washes around Southern California. While much has changed since those early days, the car wash is still family run and offers customers a chance to relax and grab a snack while they do the hard work for them. Customers are treated to the best of both worlds with an old-school service approach that is simple and personal combined with state-of-the-art technology and advanced chemistry that thoroughly and safely cleans cars every time. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Living Stone Home Care, LLC in Anchorage prides itself on providing compassionate care with a smile. The assisted living facility accepts individuals with a mental health diagnosis, helping with acts of daily living such as personal care, medication management and hygiene, with all services tailored to each resident. Furthermore, a 24-hour call system and supervision ensure help is always available when needed. Amenities and activities are offered for residents, including walking paths, a garden for outdoor relaxation, a barber/salon, movie nights and more. For more information, visit Living Stone Home Care's Award Page at .The Talk Awards is still seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience . The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence.“It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to .

