Ukraine To Assist Malawi With Food Security FM Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will help the Republic of Malawi to resolve food security issues as part of the 'Grain from Ukraine' program.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on the social X , following his meeting with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The head of Ukrainian noted that he had been honored to be received by the President of the Republic of Malawi in Lilongwe.

According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian side appreciates Malawi's firm and consistent stance on Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as its support for the Peace Summit communique.

“Ukraine is not only grateful; we also want to be helpful. We are aware of the severe impact of climate change on Malawi's food security. Per President Volodymyr Zelensky's instructions, I conveyed that Ukraine has decided to assist Malawi as part of our 'Grain From Ukraine' program,” Kuleba wrote.

In the course of the meeting, the parties also discussed the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture, pharmacy, digitalization, and other sectors.

A reminder that, on August 4, 2024, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba started his fourth African tour , during which he would visit Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius.

Photo: X / Dmytro Kuleba