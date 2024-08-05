Handover Of Decomposed Palestinian Bodies Underscores Israeli Occupation's Inhumanity: Hamas

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that the handover on Monday of more than 80 bodies in a state of complete decomposition, making identification impossible,“highlights the sadism of the and the unprecedented level of crime it is committing in human history.”

“These heinous violations come within the framework of the brutal war of extermination and the attempts of the fascist occupation to destroy and frustrate the means of life in the Gaza Strip through its ongoing sadistic crimes, and to double the suffering of the families of the martyrs and missing who are seeking to know the fate of their kidnapped sons, or to bury their martyrs in a manner befitting them,” the movement added in a statement.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza published footage of what it said was the burial of the bodies of 80 Palestinians in the Turkish Cemetery.

The Ministry of Health also announced that the Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, with 40 dead and 71 wounded arriving at hospitals. The death toll from the Israeli aggression, according to the ministry, has risen to 39,623 dead and 91,469 wounded since 7 October 2023.

For its part, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its members detonated two anti-personnel and anti-vehicle bombs against an engineering force in the Zalata area, killing and wounding them east of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.

In a second operation, Al-Qassam confirmed that its members directly clashed with an Israeli infantry force of 9 soldiers from point zero, killing and wounding them east of the Al-Farahin area east of Khan Yunis city, south of the Strip. They also targeted a D9 military bulldozer with a Yassin 105 shell in the same area.

In addition, Al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel“Thunder” bomb against an Israeli infantry force next to an armoured personnel carrier, indicating that the force was killed and wounded in the Tal Al-Hawa neighbourhood, south of Gaza City, north of the Strip.