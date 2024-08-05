EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Expansion

Medios expands „Advanced Therapies“ field and appoints Dr. Andreas Schmiede as Vice President

05.08.2024 / 10:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medios expands „Advanced Therapies“ field and appoints Dr.

Andreas Schmiede as Vice President Berlin, August 5, 2024 – Medios AG (“Medios“), a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, strengthens its activities in the field of Advanced Therapies and appoints Dr. Andreas Schmiede as Vice President Advanced Therapies. The entry into the Advanced Therapies market is the next step in the implementation of the expanded growth strategy announced in November 2022 and reflects the Medios Group's ambition to make pharmaceutical innovations available to patients. Medios aims to exploit the enormous potential of cutting-edge healthcare technologies in the field of“Advanced Therapies” and thus generate additional added value for society. At the same time, the company increases the degree of diversification of its business model and strengthens its leading position in the European Specialty Pharma market. Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: “The strategic expansion of our leadership team represents a significant milestone in our efforts to further drive innovation and excellence in individualized and personalized medicine. We are delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Andreas Schmiede as our new Vice President Advanced Therapies. His extensive expertise will make a decisive contribution to our goal of successfully shaping the future of personalized medicine.“ The company will use its state-of-the-art GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) laboratories in Germany and Europe as well as its existing expertise in compounding to make high-quality personalized therapies available to patients by collaborating in particular with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, contract manufacturers (CMO), developers, patient organizations and payers. Medios is thus also supporting the German government's“National Strategy for Gene- and Cell-Based Therapies” published in June 2024, which aims to make innovative treatment methods for rare and serious diseases more readily available in Germany as a business location. This initiative offers opportunities for Medios as a leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany and improves patient access to advanced therapies. Christoph Prußeit, Chief Innovation Officer of Medios AG:

"By accelerating the expansion of the exciting field of 'Advanced Therapies', we will be able to provide patients with forms of therapy that were previously unimaginable and have the potential to cure a disease or correct genetic defects. As an innovation partner, this step puts us in a position to drive forward pioneering developments and enable new, personalized treatment options that can improve patients' lives in the long term.“ Dr. Andreas Schmiede, Vice President Advanced Therapies of Medios AG:

"I am delighted to be building up the Advanced Therapies division together with the Medios team in this dynamic and rapidly developing industry. I am convinced that cell and gene therapies in particular will revolutionize the healthcare industry. The German government's national strategy for the expansion of gene and cell therapy gives further impetus to the development of an infrastructure for Advanced Therapies in Germany.“ Dr. Andreas Schmiede was most recently Senior Director and Head of Strategic Business Development Cell and Gene Therapy at Lonza. With a background in diagnostics and biopharma as well as cell and gene therapy, Dr. Andreas Schmiede has extensive expertise and a proven track record of success. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing all operations, sales strategies, strategic initiatives and business development activities within the Advanced Therapies business. The expansion of“Advanced Therapies” is one of the three pillars of Medios' extended growth strategy, which includes strengthening the core business in Germany as well as expanding into other European countries. The company presented the strategy for the first time at the Capital Markets Day in November 2022. Contact details for further information on the“Advanced Therapies” area is available here . Important dates for Medios AG in the 2024 financial year: August 13:

August 14:

September 25: Half-Year Financial Report 2024

Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2024 (AGM)

Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 13th German Corporate Conference –

Munich November 12:

December 03:



Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2024

Berenberg European Conference 2024 -

Pennyhill Park, Surrey, UK

-------------------



About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies. Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical company. The shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index. -p

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

...p



Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Medios AG assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

05.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Medios AG Heidestraße 9 10557 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800 Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8 WKN: A1MMCC Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1960953



End of News EQS News Service